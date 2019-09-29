|
MARTINEC, Madolin Josephine (Marburger) July 25, 1923 September 24, 2019 Madolin was born in Cyclone, Texas on July 25th, 1923 to Hedwig and William Marburger. After losing her mother at the tender age of 5, she and her sister, Ramona were raised by her father with the help of her Aunt Leona and Uncle Sam and other aunts and uncles. She was married to Joe Lee Martinec (deceased) on January 18, 1944. They had 12 children: Virginia (deceased) (Raul) Iglesias, Catherine (Bruce) Lindsey, Joe David (Jennifer) Martinec, Tom (Elizabeth) Martinec, Michele (Ed) Kelly, Monica (Doug) Shea, Steve Martinec, Anne Marie (David) Larsen, Bill Martinec (deceased), Chris (Kellie) Martinec, Michael (Joni) Martinec, and Gina (Gary) Sweeny. She had 19 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren. After having 9 children, she went to work outside of home full time at the Austin State Hospital. Madolin had many interests and talents. She was a great cook, read voraciously and was usually humming a tune or singing a song out loud. She was open minded and thought that everyone deserved to be treated with respect. After retirement she was able to travel and experience other cultures which enriched her understanding of the world. She would agree with Mark Twain, "travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry and narrow mindedness". Besides great food, Mom filled our lives with music. Albums from the latest musicals, classical music and other genres were often playing. Hootenannies in the living room were a frequent occurrence and enjoyed by friends and family alike. As the years have gone by, that independence was tested by a significant loss of vision and dexterity. With the help of her children and grandchildren, she had a full life, one well lived. She leaves us with a song in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the . Some of Mom's favorites were Caritas of Austin, Maryknoll and Heifer International. Visitation and rosary will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish, 3125 North Lamar 78705 in Austin on Sunday, September 29th from 6 pm to 8 pm. The Mass of Celebration will be held on Monday, September 30th, at 9:30 am at St. Mary Cathedral, 203 East 10th & Brazos, Austin, 78701.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019