RODRIGUEZ, Madonna Madonna Rodriguez was born March 20,1982. Our beloved sister after a brief battle with cancer was called by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 20,2020. She was preceded in death by her father Felix S. Rodriguez; brothers, Felix B.Rodriguez III and Joseph Rodriguez; and sister, Lucia Rodriguez. She is survived by her beloved mother, Mary I. Rodriguez; siblings: Christina M. and husband John Eric Tovar, Angelo M. Rodriguez, Trinidad Rodriguez, Christopher and wife Cheri Rodriguez, Dominic Rodriguez, Mary Rodriguez, Celestina and husband Matthew Roberts, Bernadette Rodriguez, Moses Rodriguez, Basil Rodriguez, Joshua Rodriguez, Noah D. Rodriguez, Noel Rodriguez, Seth H. Rodriguez, Simeon Rodriguez and Abraham Rodriguez; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Rodriguez, Joshua Rodriguez, Moses Rodriguez, Seth Rodriguez, Noel Rodriguez, Simeon Rodriguez, John Eric Tovar and Terrell Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers: Angelo M. Rodriguez, Dominic Rodriguez, Noah Rodriguez, Abraham B. Rodriguez and Matthew Roberts. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home South (Limit 120 guests. Masks are required in the Funeral Home at all times) Rosary will be streamed on Mission Funeral Home South Side Facebook Live. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Cristo Rey Catholic Church on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.



