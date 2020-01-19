|
STREET, Maery Lou Young Maery Lou Young Street, July 17, 1917-January 13, 2020, was the daughter of Tom Young and Sarah Young Smalley of Florida, and the sister of Thomas Young and Arlester Young. Both parents and brothers and a grandson (Osokwe N'namdi Street) preceded her in death. Maery Lou attended the public schools of Miami, Florida and graduated with honors (Cum Laude) from Tuskegee Institute (University). After employment in Atlanta, GA and Washington, DC, she received the Master of Education Degree from The University of Texas at Austin. She began her teaching career with the AISD, but later joined the faculty of Tillotson College (Huston-Tillotson University). She returned to AISD as an English teacher at the Original L. C. Anderson High School and Sidney Lanier High School. She retired after 21 years with AISD. Sister Street joined Ebenezer Baptist Church in 1942 under the pastorate of the late Rev. J. C. Lott. Her church activities included many leadership and participating roles in various church programs. She was publicly honored for her community participation and volunteerism by a number of City, State, Civic and Greet letter organizations. She is survived by her son, Oliver B. Street, II (Polly); two grandsons, Salim B. Street (Jenny) and Oliver B. Street, III; two great-granddaughters, Kirstin C. Street and Harper R. Street; several nieces and nephews, extended family and many loving and caring friends. In lieu of Flowers, please donate to "," "Lions International," or the . Funeral Service: 11 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020, Ebenezer Third Baptist Church, 1010 E. 10th Street, Austin, Texas 78702. Wake: 5:00-7:00, Friday, January 24, 2020, King-Tears Mortuary, Inc., 1300 E. 12th Street, Austin, Texas 78702
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020