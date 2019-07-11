|
BRADFORD, Mahlon "Brad" 83, of Sun City (Georgetown, TX), joined the Lord on July 7, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. Brad was born in Liberal, Kansas on August 22, 1935 to Mahlon H Bradford and Mary Loren Overton Bradford. He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay Bradford, son Steve and wife Kelly, grand daughters Chelsea Hardy and husband Samuel, Samantha Lankford and husband Andrew, great-grand daughters Audrey Hardy and Addilynn Lankford. A celebration of Brad's life will be at The Worship Place, 811 Sun City Blvd, Georgetown on Friday, July 12, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Brad's name can be made to the and to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 11, 2019