MAIXNER, Tutty Tutty Maixner was born Luetta Nielsen, the daughter of Hulda and Andrew Christian Nielsen, in Verdigre, Nebraska, on May 21, 1927. She died on December 28, 2019, at age 92. Tutty started school without knowing much English, as Danish was spoken at home. She learned quickly and taught her parents. Tutty's life was a myriad of activity, highlighted by her Danish Folk dance troupe performing in the Omaha Centennial parade in 1954. She was on the board of the Kingston Hill Home for Aged Women in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was a devout Lutheran and seldom missed a meeting of her PEO Chapter BQ. She was a member of the Czech Club and the Danish Sisterhood. She ushered at the Long Center and sang in the Austin Saengerrundi Choir. She loved glass collecting and square dancing, always wearing dresses that she had sewn herself. Almost everywhere Tutty went, she brought cookies. Tutty will be missed for her love of travel, her outgoing personality, her kindness and her devotion to her family and her Danish traditions. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Copeland and her husband Kemp; her granddaughter, Katya Copeland; and her brother, Gene Nielsen and his wife Suzann. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry Maixner and her son Keith Maixner. A Visitation will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home, Boerne, Tx . Tutty will be interred on Thursday, January 9th at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Tutty's life, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 4, 2020