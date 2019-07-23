STINSON, Maj. USAF Ret. Thomas W. Major United States Air Force Retired Thomas W. Stinson's services are scheduled for Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10:00am at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Chapel. Interment will be Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery of San Antonio on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 1:45pm. With deep sorrow we let you know of the passing of our patriarch Thomas W. (Tom) Stinson, age 89. Tom was born in Plainview, Texas, to parents Thomas and Eula (Banks) Stinson. He is predeceased by his parents, step-father Joseph Stiegel, one son Thomas W. IV, and two sisters, Patsy Bench and Virginia Herrell. He leaves behind his wife Renate, his children: daughter Kathy White, of Oregon, son David Stinson and wife Kelly of Michigan, daughter Suzie Anderson and husband David of California, daughter Karen Logan and husband Dr. Dane of Cincinnati, son Stephen K. Stinson of San Antonio, son Michael B. Stinson and partner Andrea Walberg, of Austin. Nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Two sisters Laurene Hoinski and husband Matt, Judy Fleek and husband Don, both of Florida, Brother Morris Spiegel of Tennessee. In his unique way he composed his own obituary: "Today Tom Stinson, pilot, ran out of airspeed, altitude and Ideas. Flying without feathers is not easy. Truth is, pilots don't fly like god's critters, they use crude controls to place flying machines in an attitude for take-off, landing and other maneuvers. A good landing consists of placing the airplane in a landing attitude near the earth. Then when conditions are right a landing occurs. In life the best a person can do is to be ready when conditions are right. We take credit for good outcomes that are more from chance than earned. Tom prepared and chance gave him the opportunity to "fly" many military and civil craft. He had the calm courage to face danger in peace and war. He was a good pilot with enough judgement to do dare devil feats and enough sense to avoid fatal decisions. He is out of health, strength and hope." He is sorely missed by family and friends. Arrangements are under the care of Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 23, 2019