OVERSTREET, Marjorie Lenore Marjorie Lenore (Ford) Overstreet, 96, passed peacefully on May 19, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Marge was born August 5,1923 in Salem, West Virginia, the seventh of ten children born to Eska P. Hutson Ford and Jesse Cleveland Ford. Marge loved sharing stories of the Ford family and her growing up years on their WV farm. On September 17, 1942 she married Aaron Dale Overstreet, Sr. in West Union, WV. Following his graduation from Purdue University, Aaron's career required many transfers as they raised their family. Marge made a warm, welcoming home everywhere they moved. Their first family residence was in Lafayette, IN; then Holland, MI; Knoxville, TN; Houston, TX; Oak Lawn, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Decatur, IL; and Dundee, FL. They made many lasting friendships along the way before retiring in Austin. Marge was predeceased by Aaron, her husband of 65 years, and two grandsons, Rhett Ransdell and Ryan Ransdell. Survivors include her siblings Burnetta Ford Hoskinson, Velora Ford Howerton, and Udora Ford Keys; son Aaron D. Overstreet, Jr. (Pattie); daughters Deborah Ransdell and Sandra Overstreet Laney (Steve); sons Robert Overstreet (Becky) and Bruce Overstreet (Yvonne); nine grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren. Marge was fondly referred to as Nana by her grandchildren and many other relatives, and by family friends who adopted her as their own. Revered by so many, Marge's loving, caring, cheerful spirit will live on in their stories and lives for generations. A small group of immediate family members will gather in Austin on May 26 for a graveside service at Cook-Walden / Forest Oaks. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Condolences may be shared at CookWaldenForestOaks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 27, 2020