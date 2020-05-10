|
|
COOPER, Malcolm Lane Patriarch, civic leader, counselor, friend, Christian; Malcolm Lane Cooper died Monday, May 4, 2020, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Robin; their four children, Doug Cooper, Cissy Warner (Mark), Bess Carsner (Clay) and Chris Cooper (Erin); seven grandchildren (Claire and Mary Charlotte Warner; Ben, Robin, and Sam Carsner; and Winifred and Augustus Cooper); brothers, Darrell (Nancy), Duane (Meredith), and Scott Clearman; sister-in-law, Ann Cooper, brother-in-law, Mark Jones (Jane); many nieces and nephews; and thousands of friends who are the natural bounty of a life so generously and enthusiastically lived. There will be a public celebration of his life once we can gather again safely. Malcolm was born on August 12, 1938 in Amarillo, Texas to Inez and Edward "Tutt" Cooper, the oldest of four brothers. There he attended public schools and began his wonderful habit of making lifelong friendships. As a teenager, he helped with his father's home construction business where he developed his remarkable work ethic. Through health challenges and up until his death, Malcolm continued his business and community activities and filled each day with a joyous curiosity about what could be accomplished next. Upon high school graduation, Malcolm arrived at The University of Texas with his brilliant red hair and West Texas dash. He joined the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, began pursuit of a business degree, and met Robin. They were married August 19, 1961 and built a beautiful and vibrant marriage. We have all been the beneficiaries of that union. With MBA in hand, Malcolm and Robin headed for Albuquerque where he went to work for the Sandia Corporation, but investment counseling began calling and Malcolm soon went to work for Merrill-Lynch. He quickly advanced to manager of the Santa Fe office, leading, in 1973, to his return to Austin as manager of the office of Rotan Mosle, a well-respected southwest boutique investment firm. The evolution and consolidation of the investment business saw Malcolm serving with a succession of firms over the years and always to the great benefit of so many of us. In September of last year, he and longtime business partner, JoLynn Free, with Edward Moody and Lisa Maas, began a new venture, CFM Wealth Partners, LLC. Malcolm's being was rooted in Christian teachings. It directed his actions and the activities he chose. That, coupled with the individual talents and gifts of generosity, hard work, warmth, and devotion that were so divinely bestowed on Malcolm, have made our world and God's creation, infinitely better. Malcolm took care of us. Since returning to Austin, Malcolm and Robin have attended St. David's Episcopal Church where they have been active, vital, and supportive members, always available for leadership positions, "one more thing", or to provide someone a helping hand. Throughout the years, Malcolm has given vast amounts of time to community organizations: KMFA, the Capitol Area Boy Scouts, Austin Symphony Orchestra, The Seminary of the Southwest, Westcave Preserve, Trinity Episcopal School, The Georgia Lucas Fund of the Austin Community Foundation, and The Thinkery (Austin Children's Museum). And for most of our lifetimes, he has hosted, shepherded, spoiled and entertained our large and lively "kin-or-wish-they-were-kin" gatherings at Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. What a blessing to us all. Malcolm is pre-deceased by his parents and Eddie Cooper, Ida Cooper, Harris, Bess and Herman Jones. The family wishes to thank everyone for the expressions of love, condolences, and prayers. They are the best medicine. Condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 10, 2020