FERGUSON, Malcolm Douglas Malcolm Douglas Ferguson, age 94, of Austin, died May 26, 2020. He was born September 24, 1925, in Marble Falls, Texas, to the late William Malcolm and Virginia (Rowney) Ferguson. Malcolm lived almost all of his life in Austin, Texas, and was a graduate of Austin High School, the University of Texas at Austin, and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking (Master of Professional Accounting). In Austin, Malcolm was Senior Vice President and Director at the University State Bank. Malcolm is survived by a nephew Darrel Ferguson and his family of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marilyn Joyce (Houston) Ferguson, to whom he was married for 54 years; and by his brother William Harvey Ferguson. As an active member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Austin, his love for worship and Bible study were always evident and he regularly attended the Fellowship Class. Both Marilyn and Malcolm loved their pet dogs and for many years, Malcolm served as a member of the Development Council of the College of Veterinary Medicine, Texas A&M University. He was an avid coin collector, a fan of UT football games, and greatly enjoyed Ballet Austin and The Austin Symphony. A Master Mason, he was a member of both the Scottish and York Rites, and of Ben Hur Shrine Temple in Austin. There was a winsome way about Malcolm. He was gracious and kind one might say a diplomat's diplomat. Malcolm loved family and treasured friends and just being with people. Equally, people were warmed by his marvelous smile and friendship. Visitation will be 5-7pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar, in Austin, Texas. A brief devotional will take place during the visitation at 6pm. Graveside services are scheduled for 10am on Friday, June 5, at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, 2800 Hancock, Austin. Officiating clergy are the Reverends Hilary Marchbanks and Cheryl Broome. Attendance at the visitation and service are welcome, however face coverings are necessary. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to St. John's United Methodist Church or to the College of Veterinary Medicine, Texas A&M University. Arrangements are under the care of Cook-Walden Funeral Home on North Lamar. Online condolences may be made at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 31, 2020.