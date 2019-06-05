Resources More Obituaries for Malcom Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Malcom Carey Smith

SMITH, Malcom Carey died peacefully at home on June 2, 2019, surrounded by love. For many, Malcom was the slender man they would see walking everywhere. His kind blue eyes and gentle smile were memorable, but he was a modest man who avoided bringing attention to himself. Malcom was born on August 27, 1943 in Austin to Magus Fulton Smith, Sr. and Mary Frances Smith, while his father was in the State Legislature. The family then moved to McAllen where his father became a District Judge. After graduating from McAllen High School, Malcom returned to Austin to attend the University of Texas. Malcom followed his father and grandfather into the practice of law. He earned his Bachelor of Arts (1965) and his Doctor of Jurisprudence (1967) from The University of Texas at Austin. He was admitted to the State Bar of Texas in 1967. While he was in law school he met Pamela Marjorie Giblin who would become his devoted wife and his partner in a lifetime of projects and adventures. She was headed to medical school, but he convinced her to go to law school instead so they could be together in Austin. She never regretted the decision. After graduation from law school Malcom joined the Attorney General's Office, primarily representing the agencies that would eventually comprise the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. After leaving the Office of the Attorney General, Malcom went into private practice. He represented clients from every walk of life and in almost every area of law. Malcom's generous nature was evident as he donated countless hours through Volunteer Legal Services. VLS valued him, knowing he was the bilingual attorney that could be counted on to volunteer at weekly VLS clinics, honoring him with the Judge Suzanne Covington Award every year from 2002 through 2012. Additionally, in 2005, Malcom received the J. Chrys Dougherty Award for exemplary dedication and commitment to the principle of access to justice for all people regardless of income. Malcom had the talent of a designer and the skill of a craftsman. He could imagine and execute unique and functional answers for every construction decision. This was evident in the three-story Hyde Park house he disassembled, moved to Downtown Austin, and reassembled with loving attention to detail. Walk through his Old Enfield home and you will see Malcom's hand everywhere, from the custom pavers he designed for the driveway to the tree of life carvings on doorways and fireplaces. When Malcom and Pam purchased land near Sandy, Texas, he finally had the space to pursue his many interests. To say Malcom had many hobbies is the ultimate understatement. He - designed and built a log cabin with Dutch stairs, then a home constructed of stone carved from the bluff on which it stands. Never finished, he continued to initiate new projects and to remodel many other structures on the ranch. Malcom delighted in nature and cherished the land. He was a skilled hunter that created his own bows and arrows, using Native American designs. For years he served as a Boy Scout leader, passing on his skills and his respect for nature. Malcom was fascinated by antique mechanisms. He loved to collect and restore everything from treadle sewing machines to the earliest models of typewriters, but antique cars and tractors were his passion. Malcom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Magus Fulton Smith, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife Pam Giblin, his brother Dr. Roy Bascom Smith and wife Betty of Houston and their children Wade and Ashley, his deceased brother's children Marjorie and Magus, and his godson Garland Jacob Williams and wife Kelly of Austin and their sons George and John. Malcom was laid to rest in a simple coffin at a country cemetery near the ranch that he loved. There was a private graveside service, honoring this modest man who accomplished so much. Memorial contributions may be made to The Seton Fund or to the Teresa Lozano Long Institute of Latin American Studies. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 5, 2019