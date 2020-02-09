|
HILL, Mamie Lenora Moore Mamie L. Hill, 69, of Manor, died Friday, January 31st. She was born in Austin, TX on June 10, 1950, a daughter of the late Bobbie Lee (Smith) and Eddie B. Moore. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, February 15th at E.M Franklin Chapel. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery Austin, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, February 14th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020