Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mamie Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mamie Hill


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mamie Hill Obituary
HILL, Mamie Lenora Moore Mamie L. Hill, 69, of Manor, died Friday, January 31st. She was born in Austin, TX on June 10, 1950, a daughter of the late Bobbie Lee (Smith) and Eddie B. Moore. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, February 15th at E.M Franklin Chapel. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery Austin, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, February 14th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -