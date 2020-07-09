Manuel Donley

DONLEY, Manuel Manuel "Cowboy" Donley passed away peacefully at home on June 28th 2020. Mr. Donley was born in Durango, Mexico on July 26th,1927 to Ramon and Dolores Donley who proceeded him in death together with 4 brothers and 4 sisters. He is survived by the mothers of his children, Herminia Donley and Juila Donley, his children: Guadalupe Donley (wife Donna), Phillip Donley (wife Arlyln), Sylvia Donley, Dina Donley, Helen Delfino (husband Mike), Mary Slover (husband Jack), Barbara Escamilla, Irene Ledesma, Roy Salazar (wife Kathy) and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services: Friday July 10th, 2020 11:00am at Our lady of Guadualupe Catholic Church followed by the burial at Texas State Cemetary. Honorary Pallbearers; Michael Stephen Delfino, Loli Nunez, Jerry Silvas, Leon Hernandez, Pallbearers; Phillip Donley Jr., Frank Sanchez, Martin Rios Jr., Nicholas B, Joshua G, Jonathan Rios, Brian Donley, Chad Delfino.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.