1/1
Manuel Donley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONLEY, Manuel Manuel "Cowboy" Donley passed away peacefully at home on June 28th 2020. Mr. Donley was born in Durango, Mexico on July 26th,1927 to Ramon and Dolores Donley who proceeded him in death together with 4 brothers and 4 sisters. He is survived by the mothers of his children, Herminia Donley and Juila Donley, his children: Guadalupe Donley (wife Donna), Phillip Donley (wife Arlyln), Sylvia Donley, Dina Donley, Helen Delfino (husband Mike), Mary Slover (husband Jack), Barbara Escamilla, Irene Ledesma, Roy Salazar (wife Kathy) and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services: Friday July 10th, 2020 11:00am at Our lady of Guadualupe Catholic Church followed by the burial at Texas State Cemetary. Honorary Pallbearers; Michael Stephen Delfino, Loli Nunez, Jerry Silvas, Leon Hernandez, Pallbearers; Phillip Donley Jr., Frank Sanchez, Martin Rios Jr., Nicholas B, Joshua G, Jonathan Rios, Brian Donley, Chad Delfino.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
40 entries
July 7, 2020
Our sincere Condolences to all the Family.

Also Thanks to Cowboy for allowing or giving many musicians our opportunities to play music. His knowledge of music was incredible from classical to rancheras.
Thank you Cowboy
Jerry Silvas
Jerry Silvas
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
Mr. &amp; Mrs.<br />Manuel Donley
July 7, 2020
Mr. &amp; Mrs.<br />Manuel Donley
July 7, 2020
July 7, 2020
July 6, 2020
When is Cow boy Dknkey rosary n funeral..a musician asks
Ortiz Lupe
July 6, 2020
You will be missed
Donna Donley
Donna Donley
Family
July 6, 2020
One of the last times that
Las Estrellas performed with my dad in good enough health. Gonna miss him for sure.
Lupe Donley
Lupe Donley
Son
July 6, 2020
Alishia
July 5, 2020
I was fortunate to meet Manuel "Cowboy" Donley when we were both on dialysis. When he came in, the lady in the next chair asked if I knew who he was, and I did not. I soon learned who he was and am grateful to have had the privilege to see him three days a week until I was blessed to receive a kidney transplant. He was always quiet and unassuming, and many people had no clue of his legacy.

Thank goodness for opportunities to hear Mr. Donley perform live. I attended the Austin History Center event at Wooldridge Park, and I heard him and his daughter at El Gallo several times, taking family and friends to hear them. When he won the national award, I was thrilled to say that I knew who that person was. I am thankful for my autographed CD.

Prayers and sympathy go to the family. You have many fond memories and music that will live on. It is my good fortune to have known a true Austin and Texas legend!

In sympathy,
Rosemary Morrow
Rosemary Morrow
Acquaintance
July 5, 2020
HAs the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Devon
July 4, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans on the loss of this master of Tejano music. His legacy lives on. God will comfort and sustain you as you mourn this tremendous loss because he cares about you. (1 Peter 5:6,7)
July 4, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. We pray that God continues to strengthen and comfort you all during this difficult period.
July 4, 2020
Donley Family,
Please accept our condolences on the loss of your loved. May the God of all comfort provide you all the strength to cope with your loss
TD Stokes
July 3, 2020
condolences go out to the Donley family. So sorry for your loss.
Taylor
July 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss, the Rhodes family are praying for comfort and strength during this time.
Carolyn and Johnnie Rhodes
Neighbor
July 2, 2020
My condolences.
July 2, 2020
I had the privilege to meet and play for Manuel. He gave a sweet and humble spirit while he talked to me and while listening him play he's guitar. He will be missed. Rest in Peace.
Francisco Castruita
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
W are saddened for the loss of your dearly beloved Father. May the God of tender mercies and all comfort be with you all during this most difficult time. We know that you all must be so very proud of your Fathers accomplishments and his great music legacy, touching the lives of many people!!!



MJ, Brandon Mississippi


July 1, 2020
So many memories of you Mr Donley. First of all , you played at my wedding back in 1990 as my dad (one of your best friends) walked me to my groom. You were attended dads birthday parties and played with him. You also took the time to spend some time with my youngest son after my dad passed who inherited the gift of playing guitar. Our family will never forget you. May you Rest in Gods Hands forever at peace. Our deepest condolences to all friends and family of Manuel.
Lori Rios Torres and Family Daughter of Alex M Rios
Friend
July 1, 2020
Rest in Peace My Friend
Abel C Rodriguez,
July 1, 2020
My deepest condolences to his family i didnt know who he was but i have lived all my life in Chicago Illinois but i was born in Eagle Pass Texas i love tejano music so again my deepest condolences to his love ones including his fan
Al Martinez
Student
June 30, 2020
Love you dad from your beautiful baby girl.Missing you so much.Your songs will live forever.
Dina Donley
Daughter
June 30, 2020
Cowboy donley was born to play mucic.I spent countless nights at his home in east austin texas and late at night it would be just him and I while he played for hours.Thank you for the music!
James Banish
June 30, 2020
My condolences to the family...very safe to hear of his passing.. RIP.!
Esequiel Chavez
Friend
June 30, 2020
God is a God of all Comfort and he will Comfort the family's...My heartfelt condolences to the family's..
June 30, 2020
Robert Heath
Family
June 30, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in your treasured memories of Your loved one and May God continue to comfort you in the days, months and years ahead.
June 30, 2020
Many thoughts and prayers to the Donley family, very sorry for your loss, may God strengthen and comfort you. So many are so grateful for the music, thank you.
June 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
james morales
Family
June 30, 2020
Manuel you were a great legend and excellent musician and an exceptional contributor to the Tejano music world, you were one of a kind and made us all proud. May you R.I.P. cuz, God bless.
Albert Olguin
Family
June 30, 2020
I had the privilege of playing with Manuel " Cowboy " Donley in the 70's and recorded a couple of 45's with his band . I played trumpet along with good friends Edward Coronado and also Albert Amesquita . God bless Phillip and his Dad for being a big inspiration in my tejano musical career .
Fred Ojeda
Friend
June 30, 2020
Sincere condolence to the Donley Family, May Almighty God in the Heavens comfort your lives with peace forever as he will be missed. Cherish the memories and legacy he left behind.
June 30, 2020
Prayers for peace and comfort for the family. May he Rest In Paradise.
Mary Martinez
Friend
June 30, 2020
I send sincerest condolences to the family for your loss. At this very sad time, may the God of tender mercies comfort you and the wonderful memories you share sustain you.
Mary
Neighbor
June 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . From Vicente nolasco Alonzo ( bajo sexto ) Conjunto Johnny Degollado and the Alonzo family
Nancy Alonzo
Friend
June 30, 2020
An amazing musical talent, he will be missed, heartfelt condolences to the Donley family, so very sorry for your loss, may God be with you all as you go through this very difficult time.
June 30, 2020
May the memories carry you through this very difficult time.My condolences to the family. May God fulfill his promise of binding up the brokenhearted. (Isa 61:1.)
Sue Hughes
June 30, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Faith Perales
June 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rick Gonzales
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved