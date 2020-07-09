Manuel Donley

I was fortunate to meet Manuel "Cowboy" Donley when we were both on dialysis. When he came in, the lady in the next chair asked if I knew who he was, and I did not. I soon learned who he was and am grateful to have had the privilege to see him three days a week until I was blessed to receive a kidney transplant. He was always quiet and unassuming, and many people had no clue of his legacy.



Thank goodness for opportunities to hear Mr. Donley perform live. I attended the Austin History Center event at Wooldridge Park, and I heard him and his daughter at El Gallo several times, taking family and friends to hear them. When he won the national award, I was thrilled to say that I knew who that person was. I am thankful for my autographed CD.



Prayers and sympathy go to the family. You have many fond memories and music that will live on. It is my good fortune to have known a true Austin and Texas legend!



In sympathy,

Rosemary Morrow

