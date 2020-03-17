|
NAVARRO JR., Manuel Our beloved Manuel Navarro Jr., age 83, Austin Native, was called by our Heavenly Father on Friday March 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Sr and Catherine Navarro; his brother Rudy and Raymond Navarro. Born in Austin, Texas on March 3, 1937. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School. He then joined the US Navy. After marrying his sweetheart, Mary Alice Verver, he was deployed and stationed overseas at the Argentia Newfoundland, Canada Naval Base. After his military career, he continued to serve his country, as a supervisor with the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years while raising his family. He dedicated his life to his family and his voice to his community. He was a longtime Austin Hispanic Advocate, a former Vice President of the Austin School Board Trustee, Vice President of the Austin Community College Trustee and MASBA Founding Board Member. He helped pave the way for the youth and minorities of his community with a gentle and touching soul. In retirement, he enjoyed his volunteer work within his community, he was an active member at the San Francisco Church and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. Manuel found light and fulfillment in many aspects of his life. He is a former member of the Nash Hernandez Orchestra. He loved the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys. Any chance he got, you would find him enjoying the sounds of a great band or reading the newspaper, all with a smile on his face. Nothing in this world gave him more joy than the Legacy he has left behind. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Alice Navarro; his beloved children, Daniel Navarro, Deborah Navarro, David (Lisa) Navarro, Delinda (JR) Trevino. Seven treasured grandchildren and Fourteen great grandchildren; his sister MaryEllen (Gabe) Garcia, brother Eddie Navarro; and sister in law, Dolores Navarro. As well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. Serenity Chapel will open at 6:30 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 South First Street; Austin, Texas 78745. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at San Francisco Javier Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Onion Creek Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Navarro, Michael Figueroa, Joshua Navarro, George Navarro, Ronald Gonzales, and Paul Verver.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2020