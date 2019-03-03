LUNA, Marcela Hinojosa Our Beloved Marcela Hinojosa Luna, age 78, of Austin, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in San Marcos, Texas. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Philip Luna Jr.; her parents Oton L. Hinojosa and Evelia Atkinson-Hinojosa; brothers Guadalupe, Leopoldo, and Jose Angel Hinojosa; nephew Jorge H. Guajardo; niece Blanca Estella Magallanes; sister and brother-in-law Lydia and Joe King; brother-in-law Tomas Martinez. She is survived by her beloved son Daniel Luna; grandchildren Cristina (John) Thomas and Danny (Laetyn) Luna Jr.; great grandchildren Ella Olivia and John Maverick Thomas, Hailey and Courtny Luna; sisters Adela Martinez, Ana Maria (Raul) Mendez, Elvira (Fernando) Sanchez, and Evelia Guajardo; brother Joe Hinojosa; friends from D.P.C. International Austin; and numerous other loving family and friends. Marcela was born and raised in Brownsville, Texas and was the middle child of a large family of 10 children. In 1964, Marcela moved to Austin and married Philip Luna on September 25, 1964. They were married 55 years and raised their son Daniel Luna. In 1979, she graduated from St. Edward's University with a Bachelor of Science degree and used her education and love for children to teach Pre-K at Govalle Elementary. She retired in 2002 from A.I.S.D. Throughout her life she was a member and president of the Damas Para Cristo International of Austin and a member of the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church for many years where she was a faithful and avid "prayer warrior" for us all... Today, Philip and Marcela Luna will be rejoined in eternal love. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South located at 6204 South First Street; Austin, Texas 78745. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary