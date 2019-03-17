Services Cook-Walden Funeral Home 6100 North Lamar Austin , TX 78752 (512) 454-5611 For more information about Marceline Hart Resources More Obituaries for Marceline Hart Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marceline B. Hart

Obituary Condolences Flowers HART, Marceline B. Marceline Hart passed peacefully into her Heavenly Father's arms on March 13, 2019 at the age of 90. Marceline Bell was the second of five children born to Cabble William Bell and Ina Oleta Dooley Bell on November 16, 1928 in Dallas, TX. After graduating from Sunset High School in Dallas, she met the love of her life at church. Jeryl D. Hart was her faithful and devoted husband of 50 years. They lived in the Dallas metroplex in their early years of marriage until moving to Austin in 1959. Marceline was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, confidant, mentor, and friend. She had a special way of putting people at ease through her humor, wit, and willingness to tell stories on herself. Her positive attitude, humility, patient spirit, strength of character and service to her family, friends, and church made her a teacher of many. Her life was an example of living in harmony with others while standing for what was true and right. Raising six godly children was Marceline's most important work in life. She began working alongside her husband in 1974 when they started Jeryl Hart Engineers and ended her career working for her son Mike at his engineering firm. Retirement afforded her more time to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She continued teaching the next two generations how serving God is the most important goal of our lives. Marceline served her church in many ways, including the visitation program, bus ministry, mission trips, hosting youth fellowships, teaching children's and ladies' classes. The beautiful alto voice was always in harmony with those singing. In her final years, even when conversation became difficult, she still sang songs of praise without a stutter. Her prayers exhibited her closeness to God until her final breath as she modeled the importance of hiding away God's word in our heart. She loved playing Bridge and 42 with her church friends as well as enjoyed taking vacations and day trips with her close friends. Marceline was an avid reader and loved watching Hallmark movies with her daughters and granddaughters. Her Bell cousins held a special place in her heart as they laughed and pulled pranks on each other from childhood through 75 years of family reunions, where no one dared to fall asleep first, for fear of what prank might awaken them! Left to cherish her memory and learn to live without her love and guidance are her six children and their spouses, son Bill and wife Vicki of Arlington, TX; son Jere and wife Linda of Lubbock, TX; son Mike and wife Rebecca of Austin, TX; daughter Vana Proffitt of Coupland, TX; daughter Lisa Syler and husband Mike of Denton, TX; son David and wife Nancy of Colleyville, TX.; sister Cheryl Robinson of Daingerfield, TX. Marceline is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many well-loved cousins, nieces and nephews. Marceline was preceded in death by her parents, Cabble and Ina Bell; her husband of 50 years, Jeryl D. Hart; three brothers, William C. Bell, Jr. Donald Bell, and Dwain Bell; son-in-law Ken Proffitt; and infant grandson, Kaleb Hart. The family would like to express a special thank you to all the caring staff at the Brookdale Northwest Clarebridge unit for their wonderful and loving care. Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 22nd, from 4-7 p.m. at Cook Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX. A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday morning. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life memorial service on Saturday, March 23rd, 11:30 a.m. at Cameron Road Church of Christ, 6014 Cameron Rd., Austin. A celebration meal will be provided after the service. All in attendance are invited to share the food and fellowship with the family. You may make memorial contributions to Cameron Road Church of Christ Growth Fund, 6014 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723 or a . Condolences may be left at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries