Marcell Doyne

DOYNE, Marcell Marcell (Marcella) Doyne, 94, died on August 3, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, MO to Fay and Harry Pepper. After graduating with a B.S. in Education from Washington University, Marcella received her M.S. in Speech Pathology from Purdue University. She maintained a private practice in speech pathology in St. Louis for many years and was on the staff of St. Mary's Medical Center in Jefferson City, MO before moving to Texas. Marcella was a lifetime member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and the Missouri Speech-Language-Hearing Association. Marcella's husband of 64 years, Morgan, to whom she was devoted, predeceased her. Surviving Marcella are her loving daughters Margo Saunders (Garry); Carla Doyne (Mike Bracken); Karen Doyne; and Diane Doyne (Tim Ruys). She is also survived by her brother, Edwin Pepper, and his wife, Lenore; grandchildren Brett, Rebecca, Ross, and Stephen (Tiffany); niece Karen and nephews Marc and Michael and their respective spouses and families; and numerous dear friends. Marcella and Morgan were long-time members of the Ethical Society of St. Louis, and she lived the core values of Ethical Humanism: respect for human worth and diversity, fairness, kindness, and helping others realize the full capacity of our human spirit. A private service will be held at a future date with inurnment alongside Morgan in Arlington National Cemetery. "What we have once enjoyed, we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes part of us." Helen Keller Contributions in Marcella's memory may be made to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, One East Wacker Dr. Ste 2810, Chicago, IL 60601-1905 or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Ste 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.



