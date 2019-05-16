Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
1300 E 12th Street
Austin, TX
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
MEDLOCK JR., Marcell Marcell Medlock, Jr., 71, of Austin, died Saturday, May 11th. He was born in Austin, TX on September 11, 1947, a son of the late Mary (Sampson) and Marcell Medlock, Sr. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 11 AM on Friday, May 17th at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 4 PM to 7 PM on Thursday, May 16th. Interment at Assumption Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Marcell's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 16, 2019
