Resources More Obituaries for Marcella Spiller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marcella Damerau Spiller

Obituary Condolences Flowers SPILLER, Marcella Hermine Clara Damerau 1920-2019 Marcella Damerau Spiller, 98, passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born December 12, 1920 to Elena Knetsch and Otto Damerau in the community of Rogers Ranch in Caldwell County, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gibbs Spiller, on December 22, 1949 and their daughter Eleanor Ann Davis on November 20, 2014. Kind and loving, she was known for her keen intellect, sharp wit and love of family past, present and future and its fundamental importance. Marcella was widely admired for her strength, fortitude, courage and considerable skills. She had to overcome the challenges of being a single parent in the 1950s-70s beginning with the death of her husband one month before the birth of her third child, James Gibbs. She raised her family while managing a progressively responsible career at a time when women were not as prominent in the workforce as today. This independence served her well as she was able to drive a car into her 90s and maintain the home she built and owned for more than 60 years. She was a lifelong resident of Austin and a 1939 graduate of Austin High School. She began her 40-year career at the Bureau of Public Roads (later known as the Federal Highway Administration) developing the interstate highway system during the Eisenhower administration. She was later Secretary of the Austin Area Retired Federal Employees. Regarded as a role model for younger, single mothers, she recognized balancing responsibility was not exclusive of enjoying life fully. She was an accomplished artist and cook but also knew how to have a good time with many close girlfriends as well as family. Marcella was a fourth-generation Texan, a descendent of the Leyendecker and Schumacher families, early pioneer settlers of Fredericksburg and New Braunfels. She passionately investigated family records and archives with a notable zeal as she traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe. She was recognized nationally for the accuracy, reliability and thoroughness of her findings. This included research on her own family as well as the beloved Spiller and Wolf families of her husband. She was a volunteer for the German-Texan Heritage Society. She had an abiding faith and converted to Catholicism when she married in 1942. She was a dedicated member of St. Ignatius Martyr Church for more than 70 years. She is survived by two children Margot Spiller of Austin and James Gibbs Spiller and his partner Charlie Ewing of Johnson City; son-in-law Ron Davis of Elroy; grandchildren Don Gibbs Davis of San Antonio and Ruby Mates and husband Erick of Elroy; great grandchildren Amber Mates, Ronnie Mates and Shane Mates all of Elroy and Jens Davis of Berlin, Germany; sisters-in-law Louise Spiller of Buda and Ellen Spiller of Marble Falls as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brother William Damerau and sister-in-law Sue Beth Damerau as well as beloved sisters and brothers-in-law by marriage Katherine and Julius F. Franki, Mary Lee and Lynne Murray, Alice and Horace (Beans) Elsner, JP and Claire Spiller, Frank and Jean Spiller, Tom Spiller and Sam Spiller. A funeral mass officiated by Fr. Karl Romkema CSC will be held 10 a.m. May 25, 2019 at St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church, 126 W. Oltorf St., Austin, 78704, followed by a gathering of friends and family in Johnson City. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Austin. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of LBJ Medical Center, Johnson City as well as the loving care from Amy Garcia, Mimi Garcia and Anna. Additionally, appreciation is extended to Jan and Ed Harry, extraordinary ministers of Communion, Good Shepherd Catholic Church and Heart-to-Heart Hospice, both of Johnson City. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.