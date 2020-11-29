SCHOENER, Marcella Age 83, passed away on November 24, 2020 at her home in Taylor. Marcella was born on April 24, 1937 in Laredo to Hattie A. (Krueger) and Richard R Schoener. She graduated from Taylor High School in 1955 and went to work at Montgomery Ward in 1956. In 1973 she became the first woman Store Controller for the company in the United States and held that position until 1984 when she went to college. She received her AA from Victoria College in 1986, and her BS from the University of Texas-Austin in 1989. She taught English at Lexington Middle School from 1990-1991. Marcella was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sandoval, Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Williamson County Retired Teachers and Taylor Conservation and Historical Society. She loved reading, family genealogy (Krueger, Mueller, Schoener and Galler) and yard work. Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, brothers James and Allen Schoener, sisters Virginia Prince and Anna Garcia, sister-in-law Irene Schoener, brothers-in-law Leonard Humes and Donald Prince, nieces April Waite and Laura Humes, nephew Don A Prince and great-nieces Ariel and Natalia Waite. She is survived by brother Herman Schoener of Belleville, IL, sister Joyce Humes of San Antonio, 12 nieces and nephews, 24 great nieces and nephews and 25 great-great nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation from 6-8pm on Sunday, November 29 at Condra Funeral Home in Taylor. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30 at 10am at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Sandoval. In light of the COVID pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran Cemetery Fund. Arrangements under the direction of Condra Funeral Home, Taylor, TX



