BARKER, Marcia Wagner Marcia Wagner Barker passed away on November 20th, 2019 in the comfort of her home and with her loving family by her side. Marcia was born April 18, 1950 to Robert and Cleta Wagner in Little Rock, Arkansas and graduated from Hall High School. She went on to graduate from Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College) with a Bachelor of Science degree and then earned a Master's degree in Biology from Texas A&M University. In 1972 while at Texas A&M, Marcia met her husband Mike Barker. From there, the romance was on, and they were married August 24, 1974. A Texan through and through, Mike always liked to poke fun at the Arkansas-raised Marcia, jokingly proclaiming that he bought Marcia her first pair of shoes when they met. This was obviously said in jest because as Mike would put it, he clearly "married up". She loved her husband Mike of 45 years and told him so daily. When in retirement, Mike & Marcia were seldom found apart. Throughout Marcia's life she always greeted others with a smile and warm embrace. Marcia could have easily pursued further educational, medical or professional milestones but selflessly preferred to enrich the lives of those who loved her most, her husband and children. Family always came first for Marcia. She truly ran the family home, all the while providing the utmost care as a guide and mentor to Blake and Reid in their education, sports, personal growth, and professional lives. Keeping a watchful eye, Marcia was always very involved in their schools and made it her life ambition to raise kind, smart, and driven children that loved their family. Mission accomplished! Marcia also loved to travel inside and outside the U.S., but she was happy wherever she was as long as friends and family were close. People were immediately drawn to Marcia because of her welcoming smile and perpetual kindness. Even with her sun up to sun down busy schedule, Marcia made time to build close friendships wherever she resided. One of Marcia's true passions and creative outlets was cooking, and she was very good at what she did. From complex French cuisine to heart-felt southern dishes, it was always sure to be delicious. There were certainly staples everyone wanted again and again, but mostly her meals were created daily and from scratch! Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and sister Emilie. She is survived by her husband, Mike Barker; sister, Carolyn Neiman; three sons and their partners, Doctors Blake and Kim Barker, Reid and Cameron Barker, and Scott Gibbs and Brandy Allen; three grandchildren, Sydney, Benjamin, and Ruby; three sisters-in-law, Wendy Lowe, Kim Schovajsa and husband Russel Schovajsa, and Carol Barker; brother-in-law, Jackie Paul Whaley and wife Kathleen Whaley; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff at Texas Oncology who managed Marcia's medical treatment with kindness and skill. A tremendous thanks to all of the family friends and neighbors who have provided endless love and support. Also, a special thanks to the staff at Compassus Hospice. A Celebration of Marcia's Life followed by a reception in the Magnolia Room will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis Chapel. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Highland Lakes Canine Rescue, Marble Falls Texas (https://www.highlandlakescaninerescue.org) or Common Threads, a non-profit that provides cooking and nutrition education to encourage healthy habits (www.commonthreads.org).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019