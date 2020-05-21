|
|
WHITAKER, Margaret Alyne Evans Brown Margaret was born on July 12, 1931 in Buda, TX to William Owen and Nolie Evans. She quietly passed away on May 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Margaret always said she had been blessed with two great men in her life; Henry Edward "Ed" Brown and Raymond Lee Whitaker who both proceeded her in death. She also suffered a great loss with the passing of her oldest grandson Kim "Ken" Evan Brown. Margaret is survived by her children Kenneth Brown of Austin, TX., Kathy Benner of Woodstock, GA., Bonnie Beck and son-in-law James Beck of Woodstock, GA. and Brenda Olfers and son-in-law Larry Olfers of Spicewood, TX. Margaret, aka, Nanny leaves behind numerous grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a plethora of other beloved family members and friends too numerous to name. Margaret's priority in life second only to her faith in God were her family and friends. She demonstrated her love and devotion in a multitude of ways throughout the years; a thoughtful card, a home cooked meal, a hug, or a laugh. If there was an occasion, Margaret was there dressed to the nines with a baked confection and her vivacious personality. She was always willing to join in and do her part; whether it was to bring a covered dish or to serve as an officer in one of the numerous clubs she belonged to over the years. She had a special way of making everyone feel welcome wherever she happened to be. Aside from being with family and friends she loved reading especially cookbooks, no one left Margaret's house hungry. She also enjoyed traveling and made many trips with family and friends. Margaret has now made her last and best journey to her eternal resting place. The family welcomes everyone to join with them in celebrating her life and her last journey. Visitation will be held on Friday May 22 from 6 to 8 PM at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX. Funeral Services will be held in the Harrell Funeral Home Chapel on May 23 at 2:00 PM with gravesite services to follow at Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca, Texas. Pallbearers will be Daryl Benner, Valori Benner, Ryan Olfers, Andrea Olfers, Hagen Watkins, Quinton Benner, Trenton Benner and Connor Olfers. Due to current events, please check Harrell's web page to get the latest information on COVID-19 procedures. We understand if you cannot attend the service and know you will be there with us in spirit. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 21, 2020