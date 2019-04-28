BEARDSLEY, Margaret Ann Passed away on March 17, 2019, after 97 beautiful years. She was born to Mary Florence and Charles Howard Beardsley, Sr. on July 24, 1921. She grew up with 3 brothers, Walter Collins, Charles Howard, Jr. and Thomas Edward, in Algona, Iowa, who have all predeceased her. Margaret Ann's higher education took her to 7 different colleges & universities. Her education was briefly interrupted by a 4-year stint in the engineering department of Consolidated Vultee Aircraft in San Diego during WW II. Her determination drove her to return to the University of Iowa where she earned her BA & MA in education. A chance encounter took her to Maryland where she spent 30 years teaching and supervising at Prince George's County Public Schools where she developed many lasting friendships. Retirement provided an opportunity for Margaret Ann to focus on her interests other than work. First, she moved to Austin in 1986 to be closer to family. In Austin she enjoyed volunteering and joining clubs of interest. She was a long-time usher at the State, Paramount & UT Performing Arts theaters. She was an active member of the Austin Woman's Club, Federated Women's Club, Catholic Women's Study Club, Ladies of Charity, Pathfinders and many others. Retirement also provided her the ability to attend annual high school reunions. One of her nieces took her to Algona for the festivities until the age of 93. The last 3 years of her life were spent at Brookdale assisted living where she will always be remembered for her positive attitude and friendly nature. Again, she developed many lasting friendships in Austin.Her most important role was as Aunt Margaret Ann, MarNan or Gigi. She is survived by 12 nieces and nephews and many great & great-great nieces & nephews. She hosted many nieces on trips to the Maryland/DC area while she lived there. She always made each niece or nephew feel special. She made a point of remembering each of them even as she aged. One of her most important contributions was to help with Camp Luv-a-Lot, a special week of fun with the Austin/Houston greats. Her legacy was her ability to make everyone, family and friends, feel special.A funeral service will be held in her honor on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:30 pm. We will celebrate her life at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Road, Austin, TX.Donations to the Austin Woman's Club in her name would be her wish. Go to http://www.preservationtexas.org/endangered/austin-womans-club/ & click on "Make a Donation". Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary