STANFORD, Margaret Ann Heyer Margaret Ann Heyer Stanford passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas surrounded by her family. She was born February 6, 1933 in Brenham, Texas to parents Ernst Heyer and Lorina (Niebuhr) Heyer. Margaret was a proud graduate of The University of Texas in Austin, where she received her degree in Interior Design. She met her husband, Roy D. Stanford, while attending Austin High School. In the 50's she worked in the missile industry in Whittier, Calif. until she gave birth to her son, at which time she became a homemaker for the rest of her life. Margaret was a talented artist. She designed the mid-century modern home she and her family lived in for more than 50 years. She also did water color and oil painting, quilting, crochet, pottery and stained glass. Margaret was an avid Longhorn fan attending games for more than 40 years. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Roy D. Stanford; brother, Ernest Heyer; children, David R. Stanford and wife, Terry and Kathryn A. Townsend and husband, Joe; grandchildren, Adam Stanford, Leigh Ann Castillion and husband, Omar, Andrew Townsend; and great-grandson, Thomas Castillion. Memorial 3:30 p.m. Friday at Arborlawn United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Arborlawn United Methodist Church Helping Hands Fund.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 10, 2019