MILLER, Margaret (Peggy) Ann King Margaret (Peggy) Ann King Miller was born in Ranger, Texas on September 23, 1924 and died at the age of 94 on August 18th, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Lord Byron must have had Peggy in mind when he wrote, "She walks in beauty like the night of cloudless climes and starry skies" Peggy was admired for both her inner and outer beauty. She loved her family with all her heart and served God in all she did. After growing up in a family that constantly moved to follow her father's work opportunities, she was happy to finally settle in Dallas, Texas, where she attended Sunset High School. She participated in the dances sponsored by the USO during World War II, and met her future husband, Bob. Legend has it that she spotted him in a crowd and quickly informed her best girlfriend that he was "hers!" They married soon afterwards and remained married for 63 years until his passing. In fact, she wrote that of all her accomplishments, she was "proudest of being a wife." Peggy had a highly developed aesthetic sense. She saw beauty in all God's creations and she used her talent and eye to create paintings, museum-worthy needlepoints, clothing and food. She could wear a hat like nobody's business and she saw the potential for artwork just by noticing someone's eye color or the way the light came through a window. She loved beautiful music and was a voracious reader of everything from the Bible to Jane Austen to poetry. For a woman who chose to work in the home, Peggy had an impressive resume from her community activities. She was an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Irving. While there, she designed and helped execute church banners, lead the project to decorate a Chrismon tree with 450 ornaments, started a committee that made over 6,000 stuffed animals for the Irving Hospital, and organized a "Women of the Bible" pageant that was presented to many churches over a five-year period. She also started a "Clown" ministry with other women of the church and presented it to schools, churches, and hospitals. Peggy served as President of the Irving Hospital Auxiliary and Latin American Auxiliary, as President of PEO in Mineola Texas, as President of the Friends of Mineola's Memorial Library, and as a Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader. She was recognized as "The Good Neighbor" in a contest sponsored by the Irving's Daily News Texan in 1963. But she was convinced she had done some good in life mainly because of her three children who she cherished. Peggy was a member of University Presbyterian Church in Austin. A Memorial Service in her honor will take place on September 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at 2203 San Antonio Street. Survivors include sister Judybeth Hagerty; children R. Bruce Miller, Pat Miller (Kate Miller), Maggi Miller; grandchildren Grey Miller, Morgan Miller, Kendra Robertson, Leah Robertson (Jim Eno), Belle Miller Goss (Joe Goss), Jackson Miller, Molly Miller, Travis Allen, Cody Allen, Maria Arthun (Brock); great grandchildren Drew Eno, Mia T. Goss, Finn Eno, Iris Miller, and Maggie Lyn Goss; and nieces and nephews Doug Jones (Katherine), Lesa Jones (Mikel Olsten), Peter Jones, (Anne), and Doug Conkling (Barbara). She was predeceased by her parents, Frank King and Beula Leona King; her sister, Francine King; her husband, Robert (Bob) Miller; her son-in-law, Daniel Robertson; and her niece Robin Jones. Peggy's family is grateful to the staff at Legacy Oaks and Capitol Hospice who shared in caring for her. Peggy requested that in lieu of flowers, she be remembered with donations to St. Jude's Research Hospital online () or at 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019