Obituary Condolences Flowers MADDUX, Margaret Ann Margaret "Peggy" Ann Maddux of Driftwood, Texas, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, April 25, 2019 peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 27, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA to Katherine and Robert Woerner. After marrying the man of her dreams in Tacoma, Washington in 1969, Peggy and her husband moved to Texas where she was accomplished professionally in the Land Title business. She then became the manager of Ranches and Rivers Realty, from where she retired to focus on being a devoted wife and extraordinary mother. After living in Austin for many years Peggy and her husband finally settled on the banks of Onion Creek in Driftwood, where they experienced heaven on earth for 20 years. Peggy was an exceptional lady with the purest heart. Her great loves were her family, cooking, reading, and caring for her Swissy's. Peggy was truly an angel here on Earth. She never met a stranger, and her generosity towards others was unmatched. Her unshakable faith included being a founding member of St. John Newman Catholic Church in Westlake, and later becoming a devoted member of St. Martin de Porres in Dripping Springs. Peggy leaves behind her soulmate and loving husband Jeff, their daughters Shane and Brooke, son Austin and his wife Meagan, as well as her beloved grandchildren Kilei and Sawyer. She is survived by her sisters, Karen, her husband Jeff, and their children Katie and Christopher; Jan and her husband John; Linda and her husband Richard; as well as her much loved Swiss Mountain Dogs, Annie and Oakley; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Katherine and Robert Woerner, her brother, Bob and her father-in-law and mother-in law John and Doris Maddux; as well as her beloved Swiss Mountain Dogs, Hondo, Hootch, Hannah, Honcho, Heidi, Hank, Hoss, Harley, Cash, and Jessie Jane. The family would like to give a special thanks to all caregivers at Texas Oncology, St. David's Medical Center Round Rock, and Rainier Hospice. To express your love, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Greater Swiss Mountain Dog Rescue Foundation. A visitation will be held on Friday May 3rd from 6:00-8:00pm at Cook Walden Funeral Home in Oak Hill. A celebration of her spectacular life will be held in Driftwood at on Saturday May 4th from 2:00-6:00pm. Published in Austin American-Statesman from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries