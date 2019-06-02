Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Ann (Pickett) Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers SMITH, Margaret Ann Pickett When Margaret Ann Pickett Smith was born on August, 8, 1928, she broke the mold. Her strength was inspired by her mother, who was born at the turn of the century. Ann shared stories of her mother's resourcefulness such that her children would later have little memory of sacrifices made during the Great Depression. Her commitment to service was shaped early as the daughter a Houston mayor, and she spent the rest of her life giving back as a committed volunteer for organizations that brought opportunity and dignity to life. Ann was very proud of being an early and steadfast member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, a place that would become her second home and the origin of her most meaningful volunteer commitments and lasting friendships. In 1950, Mom married our Dad, William Randolph Smith, the son of a Methodist bishop. The story goes that while courting her new beau, she dropped into a casual conversation "when we get married." And so it was for the next 50 years. She lived as both a traditional housewife and a strong, independent woman, seamlessly toggling between each with authentic and effortless grace. As children, our prevailing memory of our parents is of delightful love and laughter in their lives together. As newlyweds, the two lived in Chicago where they moved to open a new office of the established Houston-based law firm where Dad spent his entire legal career. The two spoke of those years as their Camelot. For the entirety of their marriage, they enjoyed no one's company as much as each other's, and any cross words were always said with impeccable comic timing and love. Our mother lived her life with zeal as though every day she had just won the lottery. Once while singing along to a 70's hit song by the Carpenters "On Top of the World" - she said, "that's how it feels to love your Daddy." Indeed, she adored her husband and her four children. Such joy was nurtured by her own parents, fed by family and friends, rooted in her faith, inspired by continual learning, humbled by serving people in need. And, her joy was expressed by a kind nature and her ebullient sense of humor. Mom looked for and saw the best in peopleseeing the world as "we" and never as "them and us." These were the ingredients for a top-of-the-world life as one of the most remarkable women to ever live. Dad passed away shortly after their 50th wedding anniversary, just months after his beloved Ann was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She has been carried along for years by deep love and through to a peaceful passing on May 22, 2019, at age 90 in Austin, Texas where she lived with inspiring grace for the past 11 years. We love imagining the joyous reunion between Ann and her beloved husband Randy, her daughter Sherren, and her son Randy, Jr. We relish knowing that Mom is with Dad, and certainly by now has convinced him to dance all night while she is smiling, forever resting in his arms. Ann is survived by two of her four children: Meg Smith Koestenblatt and her husband Erik of Houston, and David C. Smith, his husband Chris Long, and their son Jack of Austin. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends (especially those from the Randy Smith Bible Study Class). A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church located at 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston. A reception will follow in the church Fellowship Hall. David and Chris, Meg and Erik would like to express our deepest thanks to all of the good friends who have been so loving and supportive through our Mom's years in Austin. We won't name you here, but you are named in our hearts and will always remember your kindness. A special thanks to everyone at St. John's United Methodist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church, and the amazing staff at the Southern Hospitality Home and Hospice Austin. The years were also joyful and comfortable because of Lydia Estrada, Carolyn Fasel, Maria Gonzalez, Dulce Campos, and Geri Castenada. Thank you forever. To honor Ann's spirit of service and in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to two organizations making our world better, and special to Ann and her family: St. Luke's, St. John's or Trinity United Methodist Churches and United Way for Greater Austin www.UnitedWayAustin.org or by mail to 2000 East MLK Jr. Blvd. Austin, TX 78702. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.