COOSE, Margaret Catherine McCallum Margaret Catherine McCallum Coose passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Margo was born in Dundee, Scotland on September 19, 1940. While in school she learned traditional Scottish dancing, sewing, cooking, crochet, and knitting along with her curriculum. Her talents were perfected during cold Scottish winters. She was an excellent baker and cook. Her pies, homemade soups, and homemade fries were some favorites everyone looked forward to. Margo ran her own beauty shop "The Hairtakers" on South Lamar & later on South First Street for many years. She brought beauty and joy to people and built a successful business. When she felt it was time for a change she opened a home daycare. She loved teaching, caring for, and watching these children grow over the years. They became part of her extended family. She enjoyed taking classes and was surrounded by the very supportive Austin home daycare community. There she made many friends & found a place to flourish. Margo "Mum" was a hard worker and had a huge heart. She always had words of wisdom for her family and friends. She was never too busy to help with a problem when we needed and lend an ear to listen. A cup of tea (or coffee) & a chat solved much. Her children would agree she was a sweet mama that loved to spoil her children. All the while keeping them in line. She had so many gifts to give, a tune to sing, and a sense of humor to share. Her smile is one to remember. She will be missed greatly. Margo's parents were Alexander Weir McCallum and Elizabeth (Young) McArthur. She was their last surviving child out of 13 siblings. Margo is survived by her five daughters and their families. Her eldest daughters from her marriage to Thomas Birks are Jacqueline Acosta and Vivien West (Husband Stan West). Her daughters from her marriage to James P. Coose are Rachel Cummins (Husband Kevin Cummins), Nicole Coose, and Melissa Coose (Partner Elias Urioste). Her grandchildren are Brandon Acosta, Dallas and Dakoda Flores, Steven Windham, Krystle Gutierrez, Venancio Nunez, Georgia and Adele Cummins, Andoni and Lillian Urioste. Great-grandchildren: Katelyn, and Kristopher Gutierrez, Presley and Linkin Windham, and many nieces and nephews in Scotland. She also extended her love to our other siblings Tula Robbins and Peter Coose. Tula's children Zoe and Athena Shaw, and her grandchild Eden Zamarron. Peter's Children Jace and Loren Coose. Margo was laid to rest at Onion Creek Memorial Park on August 20, 2020. An online Memorial will be held September 19, 2020 on what would have been her 80th Birthday.



