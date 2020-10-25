COX, Margaret Margaret Cox died on October 19, 2020. She was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on November 9, 1923. She was predeceased by father Oliver C. Cox, mother Ada Wimmer Cox, older brother Oliver Cox, and cats Nelson, Jeanette, and Elliot. Her father was an Episcopal clergyman and she was raised in that denomination. As she grew older, she developed a skeptical mind which in her later years caused her to describe herself as an Episcopal Agnostic. She was educated in the Cathedral School for Girls in Orlando, Florida, where she received her art training. Subsequently, she graduated from Breckenridge High School in Breckenridge, Texas. When she was a freshman in high school, her mother died. When she was a freshman at the University of Texas, her father died. After that she was responsible for her own education and livelihood by working for the UT library, the Daily Texan, and the Department of Anthropology. Her major was English with an emphasis on writing, and her minors were French and Anthropology. During her years at the University, she was selected for membership in Pi Delta Phi, the honorary French fraternity and to Phi Sigma, the honorary biological sciences fraternity. In addition, she was a member of the Steering Committee for the Students' Committee for Academic Freedom during the time the Board of Regents fired UT President Homer Rainey in an attempt to squelch academic freedom. Following graduation, while enrolled in graduate school, she taught Freshman English to veterans returning from World War II. After college, Margaret was employed by Condé Nast publications in New York City for two years where she did artwork and layout on sales presentation books. Tiring of the big city, she returned to Austin in 1950 where she eventually went to work for the University of Texas, serving in the College of Education, the University administration, and the College of Business. While working at UT, Margaret was a member of the Policies Committee of the Parking and Traffic Committee and the Employees Grievance Hearing Panel. During her years in Austin, she was also active in the League of Women Voters, the Citizens Committee for Community Improvement, and the University Staff Association. Additionally, a life-long Democrat, she seldom failed to attend her precinct convention and several times was elected to be a delegate to the county convention. Her retirement in 1986 left her free to do the things she loved most, painting, photography, travel and writing the accounts of her many trips with accompanying photographs. During her life, she visited more than 25 countries. She exhibited and sold paintings, and spent many hours on the computer writing whatever she chose. At her request, her body will be cremated and there will be no service. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
