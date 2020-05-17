|
HUDSON, Margaret Duff Margaret Duff Hudson passed away peacefully at her home in Austin, Texas on April 21, 2020. Margaret was born in Los Angeles, California on July 16, 1935. She graduated high school from Mayfield School in Pasadena, CA in 1953. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Stanford University in 1957 and Master of Arts degree in Behavioral Science from California State University Dominguez Hills in 1981. Margaret dedicated her life to social work and serving others. In 1957, she began her professional career as a social caseworker in Los Angeles County, using her overall knowledge of welfare codes and agencies financial responsibilities to assist people in need of assistance. She retired from her Management Analyst position at the Los Angeles Housing Department in 2004. Margaret was especially proud of and fully enjoyed serving on various committees and commissions while she lived in the City of Carson, CA for forty years. She served as a member and secretary of the Planning Commission for the City of Carson, a member and an officer of the Fine Arts and Historical Commission for the City of Carson, founder and a president of the Carson Community Symphony Association, chairman of the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts Citizens Committee on Nuisances, member of the CSUDH Commission on the Urban University, a member of the CSUDH Arboretum Committee, a service sector representative for the Metro South Bay Governance Council, and a member of the Southern California Transit Advocates. She was politically active throughout her adult life and worked as a volunteer for various candidates. She also volunteered for other civic organizations, such as Friends of the Library in the City of Carson, CA. Margaret loved to travel, some favorite destinations included trips to Iceland, Russia, and Alaska. She enjoyed visiting botanical gardens and kept a lovely rose garden and orchid garden. She loved puzzles of all sorts. She spent many years sailing with her family, making annual trips to Santa Catalina Island. Margaret is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard Hudson, her daughter Jane and her husband Evon Hochstein of Los Angeles, her son Charles and his wife Kandie and their sons Richard and Robert of Austin, and her daughter Gretchen and her husband Walter Magana and their children George and Ana Delia of Austin. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2020