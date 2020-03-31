|
KILDAY, Margaret E. "Betty" Margaret E. "Betty" Kilday, proud Navy veteran, loving wife, devoted mother-of-eight, Houston Astros fan and steadfast servant of the Roman Catholic faith, ended her earthly journey on March 30, 2020. She was 97. "Betty" was born on Feb. 9, 1923, to William and Elva McAuliffe., in Kingsport, Tennessee, where she spent an idyllic childhood with her sister, Jenny. Her father served as editor of the local newspaper, which inspired the life-long love of reading she imparted to all of her children. When World War II began, she joined the U. S. Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service) and served in Pensacola, Florida. There, she met her future husband, Kieran E. Kilday, of Boston. The two married after the war and settled in Houston, Texas, where Kieran ran a successful graphic design/commercial art practice. The Kildays were active members of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Bellaire. Betty volunteered in Catholic Charities and formed deep friendships through Theresians International. Widowed at age 60, Betty found fulfillment until the age of 80 as a medical transcriptionist at the Texas Institute of Research and Rehabilitation and Baylor College of Medicine in the Texas Medical Center, working with world-renowned researchers on grant applications. A brief list of her favorite things would include: trips to Germany, Italy and France with her daughters, excursions to Port Aransas with grand-children, cheering for the Astros with family and friends, and margaritas at Meyerland's Los Tios Mexican Restaurant. She waged a friendly decades-long Rumikub competition with her best friend and long-time neighbor, Jeanice Pokorny. Betty remained an engaging conversationalist throughout her life, drawing on her constant reading of current events, religion, art and good literature. Three years ago, she moved to Kyle, Texas, to be closer to Central Texas children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Betsy Crosby of Austin; Kenny Kilday and his wife, Missy, of Houston; Theresa Kilday of Kyle; Anne Marie Kilday of Houston; Patti Hart and her husband, Jeff, of Austin; Carolyn Kilday and her husband, Robert Luedtke, of Austin; Sharon Kilday and her husband, Dave Tarrant, of Arlington; Bill Kilday and his wife, Shelley, of Austin; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The Kilday siblings and grandchildren are especially grateful to Theresa Kilday, who opened her home and lovingly cared for Betty in her final years. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Buda. Betty will be remembered by her family and many friends for her intelligence, warm laugh, endless capacity for love and forgiveness, and resilient spirit in the face of heartbreak and calamity. In these deeply uncertain days, we will especially hold dear the calm observation she frequently imparted when all hope seemed lost: "The birds are still singing."
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2020