WILLIAMS, Margaret Elizabeth Born September 18th, 1949 in Houston, Texas to Burtis & Chrystene Williams, Elizabeth was the oldest of four children. She was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and graduated from Burlingame High School. In 1978, Elizabeth returned to Texas to complete her degree in nursing from the University of Texas at Austin and be closer to her extended East Texas family. She was a pediatric nurse for 40 years. Elizabeth was a devoted wife and mother who cherished time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Elizabeth, a Type-1 diabetic, became a Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) after her elder son Matthew was diagnosed with diabetes in 1993. As a CDE, she was a positive influence in the lives of many young diabetics and their families always on call for the families struggling with a new disease; she received calls from her patient families long after she had left practice. Before retiring, Elizabeth was a school nurse at St. Andrew's Episcopal School. She enjoyed her time there and loved watching the kids grow up. She traveled extensively with her husband Tom. In recent years, they sailed down the Danube River, from Budapest to Istanbul, visited Egypt, Hawaii and Italy; most recently they were planning an excursion to Portugal. Following a hospitalization resulting from a recently diagnosed rare autoimmune disorder, she passed away quietly surrounded by family on August 11th, 2020. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and support staff at St. David's South Austin Medical Center. Elizabeth is survived by her husband Tom; her children, Matthew and his wife Emily, Michael, Julia and her partner Kyle; as well as by her two grandchildren, Hughes & William; and her siblings, Forrest, Ann, & Kate. The family would appreciate donations be made to the Southwestern Diabetic Foundation "Camp Sweeney" - P.O. Box 918, Gainesville, TX 76241 or online at campsweeney.org
.