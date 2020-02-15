|
MACORA, Margaret Esther Age 89 of Austin, Texas, passed away on February 12, 2020. She was born to the late Michael and Catherine McCarthy in Bantry, Ireland. Esther attended nursing school in London, England where she earned her Registered Nursing license and then later practiced her nursing career in Ireland, Boston, Miami and California, where she met her late husband, Stanley Edward Macora, Jr. Esther embraced the adventure of being the wife of an Air Force pilot, which led them to be stationed in England, Germany and many US cities, including Austin, Texas, where they remained after Stan's retirement in 1980. They also resided in her hometown of Bantry while Stan served in the Vietnam War. While she was dedicated full time to raising her family, she loved her nursing career and continued in various healthcare positions until she retired in 1985 due to health reasons. She acquired a bachelor's degree at St. Edward's University with a specialization in Gerontology. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, Esther never knew a stranger. She loved her Catholic faith and would share it with everyone she met. She had a strong devotion to the Eucharist and attended daily Mass at various parishes around Austin. She has been a member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish since its founding. Esther volunteered her time in many Parish services including Religious Education, food pantry, etc. but the majority of her effort was spent with the Legion of Mary, which she joined at the age of 12 years old. Esther is survived by her children and their spouses, Fr. Athanasius Macora, OFM of Jerusalem, Michael and wife Alisa Macora of The Woodlands, TX, Catherine Macora of Houston, TX, Mary and husband Anthony Birozes of Suwanee, GA, Stanley I. Macora of Larchmont, New York; her grandchildren Christopher Birozes, Mary Macora, Catherine Ann Birozes, Matthew Macora, Michael Birozes, Gregory Macora, Theresa Macora, Anthony P. Birozes, Madeliene Macora, Maria Birozes, Luke Macora, and Peter Birozes. She is also survived by her brother, Conor McCarthy and wife Ruth of Dublin, Ireland; and 32 nieces and nephews, and many grand nieces and nephews; her sisters-in-law, Mary McCarthy and Ruth Macora and husband Eddie Howard; and brothers-in-law, David Macora and Paddy Ahern; as well as a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with Recitation of Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Austin, Texas, with private interment to take place at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 15, 2020