|
|
FARR, Margaret Margaret Ann Farr died peacefully Thursday night August 1, 2019. Margaret was born on September 13, 1925 in Scranton, Arkansas, the eldest of four children. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Carlton Farr, her parents John Joseph Bennett and Minnie Etta Winner, and her brother William F. Bennett. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Bill and Amy Farr, Joe and Sarah Farr and John and Kim Farr, by her granddaughters Kristin (and husband Colby Clark), Adrienne (and husband Drew Moerlein) and Mallory (and husband Chris Knight), by her grandsons, Brady, Will and Hayden Farr, and by her sisters Joetta Ullmann and Jean Alexander. She is also survived by great grandchildren Caden and Hayes Clark and Poppy Joe Moerlein, and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret is a proud graduate of Oklahoma State University (Class of 47), going on to serve many in her roles of Wife, Mother and Grandmother, and professionally as Bookkeeper and Controller. Margaret is a longtime and loyal member of Tarrytown United Methodist Church (TUMC). None of us in the Family can remember a time when the Church didn't represent a center of her universe. She lovingly served for many years as President of TUMC's Christian Adult Fellowship Group (CAF). After passing the baton, she continued to participate in CAF until she could no longer attend. She was a fixture in the stands at most of her sons' youth sporting events, where her bookkeeping skills were well utilized, capturing the subtle nuances of a hit vs. an error, a ball vs. a strike, whether we liked her assessments or not. There will be a private family graveside service and burial at Austin Memorial Park on Tuesday August 6, 2019. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the home of Bill and Amy Farr from 1:00 to 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. Bill and Amy have recently moved so please contact a family member for their new address. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tarrytown United Methodist Church. Please include "for Christian Adult Fellowship Group" along with any contribution. Mailing address: 2601 Exposition Blvd., Austin, TX 78703. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019