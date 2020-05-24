Home

Margaret Harren

HARREN, Margaret Margaret Harren was born March 5, 1932 in San Juan, Texas. She graduated From Trinity University in San Antonio majoring in Christian Education. She married Herman Harren in 1954. Herman and Margaret settled in Brownsville, Texas where they started raising their family and Margaret began her teaching career. In 1965, the family moved to Austin. Margaret was a reading teacher, until she retired from Austin ISD in 1996. Retirement did not stop Margaret from teaching; she volunteered in an after-school program teaching children how to read. Margaret was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Austin where she taught Sunday School, led bible studies, and served breakfast to the Austin homeless population every week. In 2019, Margaret moved to Highland Spring retirement community in Dallas to be closer to family. Margaret took great joy in family and helping others. Teaching was her vocation, but volunteerism and philanthropy was her passion. In lieu of flowers, we encourage people to consider contributing to the following organizations that Margaret supported with her time and talents: Central Presbyterian Church of Austin's Central Mission, Foundation Communities, and Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Herman, and brother, Jack Motley. She is survived by her two children Marcia Grissom of Richardson and Mark Harren (and wife Marilyn) of Waco; four grandchildren, Melissa Grissom Failinger (husband Cody), Kimberly Grissom, Stephanie Grissom, and Hunter Harren; and twin great-granddaughters Mackenzie and Brooklyn Failinger.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020
