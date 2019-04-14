BRAMBLE, Margaret Hays Margaret Hays Bramble, fondly known as Peggy, passed awayMarch 28, 2019,atBelmont Village Senior Living Center Austin, TX,after a long illness. Her active life included teaching in a junior college in Cincinnati, OH, and volunteering for charitable organizations in Ithaca, NY and Austin, TX . She leaves countless loyal and loving friends from around the globe. She was a talented pianist, a superb cook, and a legendary hostess. Above all, she will be remembered as a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother. Peggy was born in Ft. Riley, Kansas onJanuary 24,1939, the daughter of Brigadier General Ralph Hospital and Louise Tarbell Hospital. As a child during World War II she travelled from post to post with her family, eventually settling in Ithaca. She received her Bachelor's degree in English literature from Cornell University in 1960. A childhood friend of hers has written: "Growing up in Ithaca, Peggy was always perfect (to the outside world);but we, her friends, knew the real Peggy. There was some sly mischief lurking in there;and her keen sense of humor and love of fun just didn't quit. Even so, she was kindness itself. I visited her after she and Jim moved into their apartment at their retirement community. At a time when most of us would have pulled the covers over our heads and disappeared, Peggy was the cheerful one pushing other residents around in their wheelchairs, and entering totally into the spirit of the moment. I could hardly believe it - but then, I could, because this was Peggy." She was pre-deceased by her first husband, Dr. Myron Hays. She is survived by her second husband, Professor James Henry Bramble of Austin, TX, a son, Myron Alan Hays, of Ithaca, NY, a sister, Polly Flansburgh, of Sarasota FL, and two nephews,Schuyler Flansburgh of Louisa, VA, and John Flansburgh of Manhattan, NY.She also leaves four step-children: Margot Bramble Dermody, Tamara Bramble Lamenzo, Mitzi Edith Bramble and James Howard Bramble, and eight step-grandchildren. Private burial will take place at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Ithaca, NY. Memorial services in Ithaca will be private. Those wishing to remember Peggy may make a donation to the PEO Foundationhttp://www.peointernational.org/, Hospicare, or the Salvation Army. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary