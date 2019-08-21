|
|
UCHMAN, Margaret Jane "Peggy" Peggy was born February 7, 1933 in Dallas, the daughter of Richard and Margaret Dunn. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Will Sarosdy, and her husband, Frank Uchman. She leaves behind six children, Jane Sarosdy and Suzy Graffeo of Austin, Genevieve Stubbs of Arlington, VA, Joe Graffeo III of Richardson, Francis Graffeo of Knoxville, TN, and Stephen Graffeo of New Orleans, LA. She is also survived by two stepchildren, Evelyn Graham of Garland and Chris Uchman of Hurricane, UT. Peggy had five grandchildren, John Stubbs of League City, Margaret Bosenbark of College Station, Frank Sarosdy of Joinville, Brazil, Grace Sarosdy of Brooklyn, NY, and Enzo Graffeo of Knoxville, TN, as well as two great-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Will Bosenbark of College Station. Peggy was a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio, and attended SMU. She attended night school in the Dallas County Community College District for several years, and transferred to the University of Texas at Dallas where she graduated with a bachelor's in Theater. Peggy lived a long and interesting life. She raised six outspoken, energetic children. She was musically talented, a born comedian, and a spectacular communicator. She wrote beautifully and could do any crossword puzzle in pen. She hated Will Shortz, the nefarious editor of the New York Times Crossword Puzzle. She was fiercely loyal and loved her family with a passion that barely exceeded her love for the Dallas Cowboys and the State of Texas. She was wickedly intelligent and read voraciously. She had an amazing mind, a rapier wit, and deft dramatic skill. She insisted that she didn't have a Texas accent (she did). She had a profound impact on all who knew her. In her later years, dementia robbed her of many of these qualities, but her huge heart and joyous sense of humor remained until the end. Her family will receive friends at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas on Thursday, August 22nd from 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. with a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joy of Music School, Knoxville, TN (www.joyofmusicschool.org).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 21, 2019