JANSSEN, Margaret 19462020 73, of Austin, Texas, died on February 21, 2020. Margaret was born to Mozelle and Louis Janssen in Wichita Falls, Texas, on October 1, 1946. She graduated from Henrietta High School in Henrietta, Texas, in 1965. As a high school student, Margaret won the biology division at the National Science Fair with a project on electrophoresis. As part of her award she was given the opportunity to work in a research laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland, for the summer. She matriculated at Austin College before ultimately graduating from Midwestern State University with majors in biology and political science. While a student at Midwestern, she studied abroad for a summer in Munich, Germany. In 1980, she earned her MBA from Texas A&M UniversityCorpus Christi. Margaret pursued a career in hospital and medical clinic administration. She was recognized for her managerial excellence at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas. She later moved with husband Sam Casey to South Texas and then the Florida Keys, where they fished and boated extensively and welcomed daughter Makaira. Margaret later lived in New Orleans and Lafayette, Louisiana, before returning to Texas and settling in Austin where she cultivated a diverse and vibrant community of friends. Margaret especially enjoyed her dance classes and competitions, Spanish lessons, and international literature club. She enjoyed traveling and especially loved Mexico, Barcelona, San Francisco, and Kenya. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Makaira Casey; her brother, Herbert Janssen; her nephews, Dusty and Ryan Janssen, and their families; many cousins; and her dog, Ellie. A memorial in Margaret's honor will be held at the All Saints' Episcopal Student Center Chapel at 5pm on Saturday, February 29. In keeping with her whimsical spirit, a BBQ and bananas foster reception will follow in the dining hall. Attendees are asked to bring a card recounting a fond or funny anecdote about Margaret as well as copies of any photos of her they are willing to share. The family invites those seeking to honor Margaret to make a donation in her memory to Austin College at https://give.evertrue.com/austincollege/giving.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 28, 2020