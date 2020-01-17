Home

Margaret Miller
Margaret Kay "Peg" Miller


1952 - 2020
Margaret Kay "Peg" Miller Obituary
MILLER, Margaret Kay "Peg" Austin music scene icon, Peg Miller, 67, died January 13 at St. David's South Austin Medical Center after a long illness. Peg was creator, operator, and co-owner of Austin's renowned Chicago House. She and partner, Glynda Cox, opened Chicago House Entertainment Emporium & Edibles in the summer of 1987. In 1991, they were jointly named Woman of the Year by Music City Texas, and in 1994, received the Austin Circle of Theaters' Special Recognition Award for Outstanding Contributions to Austin Theatre. Peg called the Chicago House "a true award-winning gallery for the visual and performing arts." Singers, songwriters, and composers of all genres of music passed through those doors until it closed in 1996. She was born to CDR Luke H. Miller, Sr., USN (retired), and Margaret Miller in Balboa Naval Hospital, San Diego, July 3, 1952. Peg was a Navy brat who attended schools all over the country and a lifelong, passionate activist for civil rights and social reform. Peg is survived by her brother, Luke H. Miller, Jr. (Cindy) of King George, Va.; aunt, Doris Paxton of Palestine, Tx.; nieces, Meredith Turner (Matt) and Elizabeth Phillips (Paul) of Austin, Michele Washington of King George, and Susan Kindervater (Robert) of Richmond, Va.; nephews, Ryan Miller (Hilary) of Seattle and Chris Miller of King George; sister in law, Margaret Miller of Austin; numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends; and dear friend and caregiver, Kevin Gant. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Miller; sister in law, Beverly Miller; and companion of 40 years, Glynda Cox. A celebration of Peg's life will be planned soon.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 17, 2020
