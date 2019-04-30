|
BAINS, Margaret "Maggie" Lewis Age 96, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019. She married Louis Bains in 1944 and had 52 years together before his passing. Maggie had a long and fulfilling career as a high school science teacher. Upon retirement, she and Louis moved to Wimberley where Maggie became active in many organizations, their church and the Wimberley Community Chorus. Maggie is survived by daughters Carol (Bruce) Barron and Melanie (Mark) Cates, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. A Celebration of Life will be held June 2, 2019 at 2pm at Wimberley Chapel in the Hills. Please visit Maggie's memorial page at www.thomasonfuneralhome.com/obituaries
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 30, 2019