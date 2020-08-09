ELLIOTT, Margaret Lucille Margaret Lucille Elliott was born on April 2, 1934 in Del Rio, Texas to Beulah and James Young. She was the youngest of nine children, six boys and three girls. Margaret was married to Grady N. Elliott, Sr. on June 3rd, 1961 at Grace Methodist Church in Del Rio and they have two sons, Grady Jr. and Mark. She worked for Brackenridge Hospital for seventeen years before she retired in 1996. She joined Wesley United Methodist Church of Austin in 1979 and during her 40 years as a member was very active in church activities. Margaret's interests were focused on her family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known as an excellent cook by her friends and family. She had a gentle spirit and loving personality. She was a stylish dresser and personified beauty inside and out. Margaret was preceded in death by her Father James Young and her Mother Beulah (Washington) Young. Her six brothers, Cubert, Emmett, Leroy, Aresteen, Earl and Ernest. And her two sisters, Bertha Hawkins and Vera Kearney. Margaret is survived by Grady, her husband of 59 years. Sons, Grady Jr. and Mark. Her grandsons Eric, Arman, and Kristan. And her great grandchildren Noah, Ava, Gabriel, Mila, and Ari. In addition, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life was held on August 8, 2020.



