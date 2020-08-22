1/1
Margaret Martinez
MARTINEZ, Margaret Margaret Martinez of Austin, TX. passed away peacefully on August 18,2020. She was born in Commerce, TX on June 10, 1948 to Guadalupe and Sabina Martinez. Margaret taught school with the Austin ISD for 32 years. After retiring she worked as secretary for San Jose Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Sabina Martinez, her brother Tony Martinez. Margaret is survived by six brothers and two sisters. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Alzheimer's Texas or to San Jose Catholic Church. Margaret will be laid to rest at Rosemound Cemetery in Commerce, Texas next to her parents. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 22, 2020.
