Margaret Mary (Peg) Barry
BARRY, Margaret Mary (Peg) Margaret Mary Barry (Peg), 66, of Austin, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, John Joseph Barry; mother, Margaret Clare (Burt) Barry; sister, Cecilia Barry; and brothers, John and Bill Barry. Peg is remembered by daughters, Regina Erwin, Emily Barry-Conley and Gabby Barry-Conley; grandchildren, Christopher and Alexandria Erwin and Clayton and Bradley Litteral; sons-in-Law, Chad Erwin and Chance Myers; sister, Clare Barry; nephews, Joe Brockman, his wife Kim, and Patrick and Bob Barry; sister-in-law, Mary Smoak. She leaves behind many dear friends and extended family members. Peg was born on February 24, 1954 in Port Arthur, Texas. She grew up very close to her siblings and had a number of life-long friends. Peg attended Bishop Byrne High School in Port Arthur and went on to graduate from Lindenwood College in St Charles, Missouri with a degree in Journalism. In 1977 she moved to Austin. She was an active Girl Scout troop leader who had fun camping and taking road trips. Peg was passionate about life, known for doing things her way. She devoted much time to researching and discussing what she called the "real news" and enjoyed expressing her off-the-beaten-path ideas. Peg will be laid to rest with her family members at Austin Memorial Park cemetery.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 26, 2020.
