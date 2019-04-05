Services Cook-Walden Funeral Home 6100 North Lamar Austin , TX 78752 (512) 454-5611 Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Quadlander Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Quadlander

Obituary Condolences Flowers QUADLANDER, MARGARET ANN Margaret Ann Quadlander passed away at the age of 95, entering into the promised everlasting life with God that she had been anticipating her entire adult life. She was the backbone of our family, the touchstone that we all frequently tagged to feel her love. To every single one of her six children, she gave the full abundance of her unconditional love and support. But the true love of her life was her Savior, Jesus Christ and her deeply held Catholic faith. Her last whispered words of advice to us were, "Love, Love, Love." And our hearts have been truly filled with her love. Margaret Ann Cuthbertson Quadlander, the daughter of John Lee Cuthbertson and Myrtle Seiders Cuthbertson, was born December 17, 1923 in Houston, Texas. She was a fourth generation descendant of Edward Seiders, one of the founding fathers of Waterloo/Austin. Growing up in Austin, she attended the original Austin High School and was a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. Her 33 year marriage to Ted Quadlander, himself a cradle Irish Catholic, not only produced six children, but was also, as a young bride, the beginning of her conversion and full immersion into the Catholic faith. Her children remained her best and most loyal friends throughout her long life; their friends always welcomed in her home even as adults. Never even needing to knock on the door, just walk right in was the norm. She instilled in her children the belief that they each had special talents from God, specifically identifying to each one of us what those talents were (and to please do something with them!). Mother was intelligent, curious, and compassionately tolerant, with an entertaining personality and a wonderful sense of humor. She was an engaging conversationalist, enjoying the heave to and fro of talking politics, nutrition and religion. No small talk for her! Like most moms of the 50's and 60's, with children at St. Louis Catholic Church and School, she volunteered at many school and church activities (for which she was always late). She enjoyed the music of the 60's and early 70's, The Beach Boys, Beatles, Eagles, and once said she thought she'd been born a generation too soon. A striking woman, she had an eye for good taste and fashion, and always knew what looked good on her. She was a prolific writer and thinker throughout her life, a seeker of knowledge. As an adult, she was a serious student of the Bible. Her most valiant writing effort came late in life with her interpretation of the Wedding At Cana. Mother had a fervor for politics, a lifelong Democrat. She was a health nut before it was popular and was known for her nutritious and well-balanced meals...you are what you eat. Desserts, fast foods, chips or sodas were rarely served in our home; but we always found something good to eat. She was an astute investor in real estate, keenly attracted to wooded properties with potential, overlooked by others. These investments required her to live frugally after her divorce, but to live comfortably in her later senior years. Mother was a strong and graceful swimmer, her long arm strokes barely making a sound; her favorite pool was Deep Eddy. She learned to snow ski at the age of 55, and enjoyed many ski trips to Colorado for the next ten years. At the top of the mountain, each time before she began to ski down, her mind was at rest and she experienced a profound sense of peace and awe. In her final days she wished she could go snow skiing one more time. Mother imparted every bit of her life experience and wisdom to us. In the lives and hearts of her six children, she mattered and was the most perfect mother, generous to a fault. She will be intensely missed. Margaret Ann Quadlander was preceded in death by her parents; former husband Ted Quadlander; sister Dorothy Cuthbertson Rogers Evans; beloved son Gary Anthony Quadlander; beloved granddaughter Rachel Quadlander; nephew Bill Rogers. She is survived by her children, Mary Margaret Quadlander (Butch Southwell); Greg Quadlander; Cheryl Quadlander (Mai Afuvai); Pat Quadlander (Kate Lyon); and Dr. Michael Quadlander. Additional survivors are granddaughter Jessica Walker and her children, Ethan, Dylan and Austin; grandson Travis Quadlander (Christine), and children MaKenna and Greyson; granddaughter Christina Hutchens (John Hutchens), and their children Jillian and Jenna; granddaughter Emma Louise Quadlander; nephews Jack Rogers and family, Charles Rogers and family, and Bill Rogers' family. We give heartfelt thanks to Redbud Adult Care for their compassionate caregivers in her last weeks; and most importantly, to her son-in-law, Butch Southwell, who opened up his heart and his home to our Mother. Rosary will recite at 6:30pm followed by the Eulogy at 7:00pm on Monday, April 8 at Cook Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar in Austin. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, April 9, at St. Austin Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, 2800 Hancock Drive, in Austin. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries