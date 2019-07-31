|
TURNER, Margaret Sullivan May 23, 1928 - July 26, 2019 In Loving Memory Margaret "Peggy" Sullivan Turner was born May 23, 1928 in Butte, Montana, the third of seven children born to Timothy and Marie Sullivan. Peggy had a long and adventurous life and died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 91. After her father's death in 1945 her family moved to Spokane, WA, to be near her grandparents. Peggy met her husband Rush Truett Turner of Paris TX when he served in the Air Force and was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base Spokane WA. They were married there in 1949. For the next 27 years they traveled to various assignments around the states and overseas until he retired from the Air Force. The family has made Austin their home since 1968. Mrs. Turner is survived by her 6 children; John and Kathy Turner of Cedar Park, TX, Sally and Philip Sinicrope of Manor, TX, Sheila Turner, Joe and Deena Turner, Peter Turner, Colleen and Doug Johnson all of Austin, TX. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jacob, Jeena, Jackson and Joseph Turner of Austin, TX, Rebekah and Ben Erler of St. Anthony, MN, Wyatt Turner of Corsicana, TX, JD Olson of Seattle, WA, Kimberly and Lee Schlemmer of Alto, TX, Kristy Bice of Lufkin, TX, and great grandchildren Jack Erler, Henry Erler, Audrey Bice, and Sam Schlemmer. Mrs. Turner is also survived by her only remaining sibling her sister Frances "Frankie" Sullivan of Seattle, WA, her sister-in-law Pat Sullivan of Spokane,WA, and her sister-in-law Glenna and JC Ford of Austin, TX. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and great grandnieces and great grandnephews. Peggy will always be remembered as an individual of unswerving integrity, a devout Catholic who went to daily mass until age and frailty prevented her from attending. She was a faithful and devoted wife and mother. She was the heart of the family. She was a vast influence upon her children. She encouraged higher education as a path to success in life. She provided them with a Catholic education to deepen their faith and instilled the benefits of volunteering for the community and political involvement. She enjoyed nothing more than caring for her family, attending their sporting events and musical performances. Everyone who knew her saw how compassionate, generous and sweet natured she was. She made friends easily and loved celebrating holidays cooking her mother's recipes and surrounded by family. Everyone who knew her loved her and she will always be remembered for her kindness and dedication towards her husband, children and grandchildren with smiling memories of her life. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church on Friday, August 2 at 10:00am located at 4800 Convict Hill Road. Following the mass a luncheon will be held in the church hall. A Prayer service will be held in the church on Thursday at 7:00pm. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC at a later date. Flowers may be delivered to the church early on Friday morning.
