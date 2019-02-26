Home

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
4311 Small Dr.
Austin, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel
3650 S. IH-35
Austin, TX
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
Assumption Cemetery
3650 S. IH-35
Austin, TX
View Map
Margaret Underwood Parkington

Margaret Underwood Parkington Obituary
PARKINGTON, Margaret Underwood Margaret Underwood Parkington, age 92, of Austin, Texas, died on February 23, 2019. She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 31, 1926. She is survived by her three sons, John J., Richard J., and Robert M. Parkington; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Michelle, Francine, Gregory and Sarah; two great grandchildren, Luke and Erin; several nieces and nephews. With a Bachelor's Degree in Science from The University of Texas, Austin, she taught school in Texas, Kansas, New Jersey, West Virginia and Maryland. She was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, and a volunteer at Seton Medical Center. Rosary will be 6:00 pm, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 4310 Small Drive, Austin, Texas 78731. Funeral Mass will be held at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at the Assumption Cemetery on IH35 South following the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caritas, c/o St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 4310 Small Drive, Austin, Texas 78731. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 26, 2019
