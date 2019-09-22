|
WOOD, Margaret Margaret Wood of Austin passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. She was born Ella Margarette Boucher to Ethel Rachel (Moss) and John Boucher on January 4, 1929 in New York City, NY. While she was still an infant, her mother returned to Arkansas, and Margaret was raised in the Mount Olive community by her mother and step-father, George Lewis Davis. After graduation from Clarksville High School in 1947, she lived for a time in St. Louis, Missouri and San Antonio, Texas, and graduated from San Antonio College. In the early 1950's, she moved to Austin to attend the University of Texas, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1956. In her early career she was able to embrace her love of reading; working in several libraries. She and her husband, Stephen, moved to Houston, where their three sons were born. In 1971, the family returned to Austin, and Margaret lived in or near the Allandale neighborhood for the rest of her life. Margaret worked for the State Board of Public Accountancy for many years, retiring in 2001. She was an active volunteer in many community activities. When her children were young, she was a Cub Scout den mother, library volunteer and full-time chauffeur and supporter for their many activities. As time went on, she volunteered at the Austin Opera, as a trip escort for travel tours, and in other activities. She was a member of Saint John's United Methodist Church for over 45 years, and was involved as a small group leader and in the childcare area for many years. Margaret was a life-long learner. She attended college part-time in St. Louis and San Antonio by matching up available evening courses with the bus schedule. The desire to learn continued her entire life; she was interested in travel, religion and politics, and was an avid reader. She dearly loved to watch The Daytripper, PBS programming on a wide variety of subjects, and was almost always the first one to arrive at any game day activities. She loved teaching children and enjoyed exploring with her grandchildren and great grandson. She was preceded in death by her son, Paul. Survivors who will cherish her memory include son Brian, wife Ellen, and grandson Matt of Austin; son Robert, wife Becky of Pflugerville, grandson Lee Nunley and wife, Becca, of New York, grandson Payton and fiancé, Katelyn Treadwell, granddaughter Raelyn, and great-grandson, Landon, of Pflugerville; brother Fred Davis and wife Kaye of Bryant, Arkansas; and brother Leroy Davis and wife Louise, of Clarksville, Arkansas. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews in Texas and Arkansas, and many good friends. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Brookdale Spicewood Springs for their care and attention to Margaret. Moving to an Assisted Living Facility was particularly difficult for Margaret due to her fierce independence and self-sufficiency. She accepted the need for the move with her usual stoicism and grace and built many good relationships with the staff and other residents. A memorial service will be held at Saint John's United Methodist Church at 10am on September 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in her memory to Bookspring, www.bookspring.org, 2006 Greenbrook Parkway Austin, TX 78723, in recognition for her lifelong passion for reading, or to Saint John's Methodist Church, her church home of almost 50 years.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019