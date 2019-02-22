WAGONER, Margarette Margarette Wagoner was born to Edith Elizabeth (Nobles) and Lewis Clyde Sharpe in Eden, Texas, February 12, 1919 and went to be with the Lord February 18, 2019. Her mother was staying with her parents on their ranch while her father was serving in the military in the Great War. A telegram was sent to him at her birth, which he carried for many years in his wallet. As a young girl she moved with her family from West Texas to the Hill Country, living in Llano, Marble Falls and Kingsland. Early on she had a propensity for sewing and beautiful handwork which she enjoyed for many years. She helped her parents in their Home Steam Laundry in Marble Falls, also helping with the rearing of her eight brothers and sisters, until her parents moved to Austin to find other work, and then stayed on the farm to take care of her brothers until they, too, moved away. Mother came to know the Lord as a young teenager and lived for Him always. After marriage she lived in Austin and occasionally in San Francisco, while her husband, Ollie, worked there. After moving permanently back to Austin, she brought five children more to our family whom we all loved as our own. More recently, she has lived in Bastrop, La Grange and Elgin. She is predeceased by her parents, husband Ollie Wagoner, brothers Ross Olen, Otto, Jesse, Lewis, Jr., and John, sister Tresban, sisters-in-law Beatrice, Janice and Wanda Sharpe, son Dean Wagoner and daughter Peggie Gustafson Hendrix, Marcella and Denver Johnson and granddaughter Sharon Bridges. She is survived by daughters Aletha Krebs, Karen Martin, sons Roland and Leslie Johnson, daughter-in-law Charlotte Wagoner, grandchildren Deana Dubois (husband Stephen), Evelynn York, Marilynn Wagoner, Edith Spurlock (husband Buck), Melissa Gustafson, Muzette Alcocer (husband James), Melody Walters, Chantel and Cherish Martin. She is also survived by great grandchildren Chloe Peterson (husband Michael), Christa Neal (husband Zach), Courtney Davis (husband Matt), Chanel Dubois, Caleb Dubois (wife Emily), Christopher Dubois (wife Caraline), Colton Dubois, Joseph York, Katie, James and Ian Spurlock, Mallory Alcocer, Conor Thompson, Brylee and Allia Connell, eight great-great grandchildren and many loving family members and friends. A visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, February 22, 2019, Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Margarette's Life will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019, Providence-Jones Family Funeral Chapel with Rev. Charles Stephens and Rev. Jim Hancock officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery, Bastrop. Arrangements are entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary