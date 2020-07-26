Marge Kelley

KELLEY, Marge Marjorie Mae Gillett Kelley, 79, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020. Over the course of her life she valiantly battled cancer twice, heart problems, lung problems, and kidney disease which eventually took her life. Many think that she died of a broken heart having never recovered from losing her husband, John, three years ago. Marge was born in Canutillo, Texas on December 4, 1940 and was always an upper valley girl at heart. She grew up surrounded by a loving family and friends. At El Paso High School she met the great love of her life, John Kelley. Marge was involved in many things from the National Honor Society to being a duchess in the Sun Carnival. Both Marge and John attended the University of Texas at Austin where a love of all things Longhorn started to grow. Marge was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. After graduating from the University of Texas at El Paso with a degree in elementary education, Marge married John on August 25, 1962. Only taking a short honeymoon to Scottsdale they returned for Marge to start teaching second grade. Marge had a passion for volunteering and spent many hours with the Junior League of El Paso and the El Paso Symphony. Being a good athlete, Marge enjoyed playing tennis. She always had lots of friends around because of her fun loving personality. Marge and John were blessed with two children, Marjann and Bryan. Being a mom filled her life with girl scouts, tennis tournaments, carpools, and lots of happiness being with her children and their friends. Holidays were always very special around the Kelley house and filled with lots of family and delicious food that Marge lovingly prepared. Twenty years ago Marge and John decided to move to Austin to be closer to their children. Their love of UT sports and attending games occupied much of their time. They made many new friends who shared their love of sports, travel, and good restaurants. Marge's life became complete with her four granddaughters who called her Yaya. She was an always available babysitter and fun maker. Yaya once asked the girls what they wanted for lunch and they said candy and ice cream so she took them to HEB to get candy and then to Amy's Ice Cream. Being an avid needlepointer Marge made each girl a beautiful Christmas stocking for home and another for her house. These stockings will be treasured forever. Yaya and Tio, the granddaughter's name for John, loved taking the girls to their home in Del Mar and to the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club as they did with their children. Del Mar/La Jolla was always a favorite place for the family to spend time together. Marge took the family to New York a few years ago at Christmas for a magical trip that included sightseeing, a Broadway play, high tea, shopping, and lots of family fun. She was always thinking of ways to enrich her family's lives. Marge Kelley was preceded in death by her beloved husband John Townsend Kelley III, and her parents, Sam and Lucille Gillett. She is survived by her daughter, Marjann Kelley Cooper, son in law, Michael Cooper, son, Bryan Kelley, and granddaughters Marley Kelley, Amelia Kelley, Caroline Cooper and Catherine Cooper. Other family members include her brother, Ron Gillett, sister in law, Margaret Ann Tipton, brother in law, James Kelley, cousins Sheryl Gillett Caudana and Lance Gillett and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Seth Lerner, Dr. Judith Betts, Dr. Tuan Nguyen, and especially Dr. David Pohl who gave her the most extraordinary level of care and friendship ever witnessed. Because of the restrictions associated with the pandemic, a private family service will be held graveside. Donations in Marge's memory can be made to the Helping Hand Home of Austin http://www.helpinghandhome.org/
