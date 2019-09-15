|
HAUCK, Margery DeFord Margery DeFord Hauck, a woman of faith, left this life on September 10 in the Faithful arms of her Heavenly Father, surrounded by her adoring family, assisted by the wonderful folks at Hospice Austin and with the love of her many friends from church and the Conservatory of North Austin, where she and her husband Don made their home. Margery was born in Chattanooga, but raised in Atlanta. She is a graduate of Agnes Scott College and did graduate work at Princeton Theological seminary where she met her husband of 62 years, Don. Later, she would earn a masters degree from the University of Texas, where she also taught on an interim basis. Margery was a wonderful and supportive mother to four grateful children; Steven, Amy, Doug and Sarah. In them all she instilled a strong sense of activism and love for the arts. Additionally, she was a loving mother-in-law to David and Patricia, and the best Marmo ever to James, Sam, Will and Jessica. She also leaves behind her beloved sister, Patricia Hix, of Laurinburg, North Carolina. Charming, witty and friendly, Marge made friends wherever she went. She was a voracious reader and was always willing to learn something new. Her skills at trivia and other games were legendary, and her needlework extraordinary. An athlete most of her life, Marge was an avid sports fan. She loved the Texas Aggies, but first and foremost, her sport was baseball and her team was the Atlanta Braves. She even began summering in North Carolina to not only escape the Texas heat, but to be a little closer to Turner Field. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for almost fifty years. A memorial service and reception is planned there on Saturday September 21, at 10:00 am. Memorial gifts would be welcomed by the First Presbyterian Mission Fund, online at fpcaustin.org or 8001 Mesa Drive 78731 OR Austin's Habitat For Humanity, online at austinhabitat.org or 500 W. Ben White Blvd. Austin, Texas 78704.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019