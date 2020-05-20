|
DAUGHERTY, Margie E. (Ami) Margie E. Daugherty (Ami) was born in San Antonio, Texas on April 26, 1923 to Ruby Rebecca Eichelberger and James K. Eichelberger. She died on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 in Driftwood, Texas at the age of 97. Margie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edgar Sanders Daugherty and her brother, J.K. Eichelberger Jr. Margie was a loving wife, caring mother, and adventurous and fun grandmother. She and Ed were successful business partners that helped jump-start their children in business. Margie and Ed shared 57 years of a very special love. They enjoyed traveling the world, many good friends, family celebrations, and numerous gatherings at the family ranch in Driftwood. Many good times were had at a "Daugherty party." Ami was the grandmother every child dreamed of. She'll be remembered for her amazing outfits, silly songs, and terrible cooking. Margie will be dearly missed by her son Randy Daugherty and his wife Judy, her daughter, Candy McWilliams, her grandchildren; Brandi Daugherty, Wes Daugherty and wife Casi; Ripley McWilliams; Jennifer Berger and husband, Bret; Austin McWilliams and his wife, Mandy; Mandy Daugherty and 8 wonderful great-grandchildren - Zoe, Cole, Garrett, Jack, Reid, Connelley, Jeffrey, and Presley. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 22nd at 2pm at Austin Memorial Park (Hancock Drive).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 20, 2020